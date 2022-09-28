The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not

In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.

The fast food chain has, a few times, gained attention for claiming to quit funding anti-LGBTQ organizations before inevitably doing so again in new, less obvious ways. Still, the opening of the fourth San Jose shop will see a $25,000 donation to Feeding America from Chick-Fil-A. The chain announced Zach Jones will be the franchise owner and operator, who said in a statement he’s “extremely grateful for the chance to positively impact the Silver Creek Valley area and beyond.”

Los Gatos welcomes new beer and taco haven

Diners can belly up for quesabirria tacos at the Hercules Draft House and Cantina, now that chef Beltran Reyes is in the kitchen. The Mercury News reports the business took over the former Hult’s/Flights location at 165 Saratoga-Los Gatos Road.

Sushi restaurant set to open a second location on Valencia Street

Ryo Sakai and Cory Jackson of Lower Polk’s Kuma Sushi + Sake will open a second location of their 2017-born restaurant in the Mission District in the spring or summer of 2023. Tablehopper let fans know the new outpost will be at 198 Valencia Street at 13th Street and Duboce, across from Zeitgeist.

This French restaurant and cafe will reopen at the end of the month

Maison Danel, the Tenderloin’s favorite French pâtisserie and tea salon, is opening on September 30 after repairs closed the shop throughout the summer. The business’ Instagram post says reservations can be made now.

Why this gas station in Tracy is a dessert destination

Unbeknownst to many who simply fill up their car’s tank and take off, the National gas station on West Grant Line Road is home to ice cream and sweets shop Ellis Creamery, which happens to be one of the finest places to order Filipino delicacies in the area. KQED reports owners Khristian and Marie Rabut sell silvana, ensaymadas, and ube cookies and cream ice cream.