The Hottest Pop-Ups in the Bay Area Right Now

Pop-ups have long been a part of the Bay Area dining scene, but in the last few years, the scene has grown exponentially, showing off all the culinary talent that exists outside four-walled restaurants. Home cooks and chefs of all levels are inserting creativity in their endeavors and showcasing a diverse selection of cuisines that maybe aren’t as common in the dining scene as they should be.

We’re scouting and writing about some of the more exciting pop-ups we come across and showcasing them all in one place. From cheese-filled breakfast sandwiches to standout Oaxacan food, these are the pop-ups all in-the-know diners should have on their radars. Check back for updates as we add more spots into the mix.

Know about an upcoming pop-up that should be on this list? Email us at sf@eater.com.

Offering both occasional sit-down dinners as well as its roving pop-up series, Provecho serves Oaxacan flavors in the form of small bites made with local produce and ingredients. Recent dishes including a crudo and the black adobo pork confit have been standouts, but the chef often changes up the menu to pair with the seasonal produce at hand. Provecho pops up on both sides of the Bay Bridge.

Patty Lu, who heads up the Berkeley pop-up Year of the Snake, has already gotten some press for her pastries but we’re happt to continue singing her praises. A former baker from Tartine, Lu is now serving her own style of pastries every Sunday in Berkeley (around the corner from Standard Fare), from Portuguese egg tarts to salted egg yolk cookies — and even a tea egg if you’re feeling in the mood.

Egg Pals is perhaps the newest pop-up on this list, with just one event under its belt so far, but it’s started off on the right foot. The pop-up specializes in (what else?) egg breakfast sandwiches, serving both a bacon and veggie version on a brioche bun with pickled red onions and tangy, herby mayo. You’ll be charmed by the smaller details including the foil wrappers that keep the cheese warm and melted the to joyous, egg-y logo.

In almost a two-fer, Egg Pals joined with pop-up Molly’s Refresher creating a well-balanced breakfast meal of sandwiches and refreshments. But Molly’s Refresher stands out on its own, with delightful vintage teacups and loose-leaf tea for sale alongside a menu of coffee, seltzers, sodas, chai, and pots of tea. Our go-to is the “rise and shine,” which is half-coffee, half-chai, but the black tea soda with vanilla whip looks just as enticing for another round.

This Filipino pop-up showcases the diversity of food from the Philippines, but from a vegan perspective. While one recent pop-up focused on vegan-izing main dishes such as kilawen ( Shine’s version was made with hearts of palm, rather than fish), another event delved into the popular Filipino bread roll pan de sal. An ube version came stuffed with a cheese filling with a side of ube halaya, alongside a corn pottage milk bread bun. If that’s what a vegan pop-up can do with just a roll, we’re coming back.