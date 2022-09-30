 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Bunch of Big Bay Area Chefs Are Saying Viva Las Vegas

Dominique Crenn, Matt Horn, and even Smitten Ice Cream are headed to Nevada

by Paolo Bicchieri
Chef Dominique Crenn wearing a scarf and glasses sitting in front of a cream-colored wall looking into the distance. Patricia Chang

It’s no longer just Michael Corleone who’s moving the family business to Nevada. Now, a number of top Bay Area names including star chef Dominique Crenn and Oakland’s Matt Horn are headed east for the fall 2023 debut of the 40-acre UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The development’s food arm the Sundry serves as the figurative and physical heart of the sprawling 20,000-square-foot development. A robust lineup of culinary stars and personalities from California and Nevada are slated to open restaurants and bars on-site.

According to a press release, celebrity chef Dominique Crenn, behind San Francsico’s three Michelin-star Atelier Crenn, will run one of two full-scale restaurants at the Sundry. The new restaurant, La Madrina, will be plant-based and focus on tacos and margaritas. The other dedicated restaurant went to the NFT enthusiasts at SHO, the Blade Runner-esque ultra-luxurious Japanese restaurant under construction atop Salesforce Tower. That group’s Las Vegas restaurant, Mizunara, will focus on sushi hand rolls and paired whisky offerings.

But there’s more: breakout East Bay barbecue star Matt Horn will also bring his fried chicken restaurant Kowbird to the lineup of 12 smaller, indoor and outdoor bars and restaurants at the Sundry. Other Bay Area representatives include Smitten Ice Cream and BarZotto. As Eater Las Vegas reported Thursday, Japanese-Peruvian restaurant Kaiyo Rooftop (which is not in the Sundry, specifically, but still at the UnCommons) will also join the project. Owner John Park told Eater Las Vegas his Nevada outpost’s menu will resemble the San Francisco menu, but guests can expect a skew toward Peruvian flavors, with new Nikkei sushi rolls and larger dishes for the table to share.

The project is the first Las Vegas project from TableOne Hospitality and will feature design from Studio 11 Design, an award-winning Dallas-based agency. The group is a spinoff company from San Francisco celebrity chef Michael Mina and hotel management group, Highgate. TableOne Hospitality’s first restaurant, the chef Alexandre Viriot-led La Société Bar and Café, opened in August 2022 at San Francisco’s Hyatt Regency in SoMa.

The Sundry will be located at UnCommons at 6840 Helen Toland Street, Las Vegas, NV 89113.

BarZotto

1270 Valencia Street, , CA 94110 (415) 285-1200 Visit Website
Foursquare

Michael Mina

252 California Street, , CA 94111 (415) 397-9222 Visit Website
Foursquare

Smitten Ice Cream

3055 Olin Avenue, , CA 95128 (408) 508-5360 Visit Website

La Société

50 Third Street, San Francisco , CA 94103 Visit Website

Atelier Crenn

3127 Fillmore Street, , CA 94123 (415) 440-0460 Visit Website

Kowbird

1733 Peralta Street, , CA 94607 Visit Website

KAIYO ROOFTOP

701 3rd Street, , CA 94107 (415) 800-8141 Visit Website

