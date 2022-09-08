Soon All of the East Bay Can Cry in H Mart, Too

It wasn’t too long ago that San Franciscans could finally enjoy the splendor that is Korean grocery store H Mart. The first Bay Area location outside of San Jose’s two shops opened in Oceanview in April. But now, the San Francisco Business Times reports East Bay city Dublin will play host to the fourth H Mart at its Dublin Retail Center.

No need to get too excited just yet, though, as the San Francisco location endured years of construction delays to get up and running and the East Bay expansion looks like it will come no sooner. The lease for the Dublin location was signed last year, and construction has yet to begin. While the popularity of the Oceanview location has led to demands for expansion into a neighboring space, only time will tell if East Bay shoppers flock to the H Mart lifestyle as now so many have.

Mission District health food restaurant grows to Oakland

Kitava, a paleo-centric restaurant that took over a former McDonald’s near the 16th Street BART station with a second outpost in Jack London Square, is headed to Temescal. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the restaurant will open its third location at 375 40th Street.

Mission District Senegalese restaurant’s new, larger location is set to open

Marco Senghor’s ambitions for Big Baobab, the around-the-corner expansion of his beloved Senegalese restaurant Little Baobab, are coming to fruition. The restaurant just opened for breakfast and a weekend brunch full of Colombian coffee and arepas. According to Hoodline, the official opening will follow on Thursday, September 15.

Danny Bowien returns to San Francisco with pop-up at Mister Jiu’s

The problematic king returns, and this time as a vegan. Mission Chinese founder and restaurateur Danny Bowien is coming to Brandon Jew’s James Beard Award-winning Chinatown restaurant Mister Jiu’s. Tickets are $100 for the September 28 event, which includes a cocktail in the Moongate Lounge; a family-style, four-course meal; and a signed copy of Bowien’s new book, Mission Vegan.