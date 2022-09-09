One of San Francisco’s Best Burgers Is Coming to This New Potrero Hill Restaurant

Bacchus Management Group is attempting the equivalent of a restaurant hat trick with the news Thursday that it will be opening not one, but three new restaurants in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill. The group that brought us Spruce, the Village Pub, and more throughout the Bay Area will be putting their stamp on the retail space at the new Mason on Mariposa apartment complex, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bacchus will slide in La Connessa, an Italian trattoria; Louie’s Original, a burger spot that will include Spruce’s already-famous burger on the menu; and Magic Donuts & Coffee, a space for, well, doughnuts and coffee.

No details yet on when the trio of restaurants is set to open.

Cyrus returns after 10 years

Those who fervently follow the Bay Area’s fine dining scene will be excited to note that one of the longtime stalwarts returns today: two-Michelin-starred Cyrus is making its comeback to Geyserville after a 10-year break from the scene. The San Francisco Chronicle is all over the news, detailing the move to a 9,000-square-foot space and what you can expect on a visit.

Get your Slanted Door fix before the SF location reopens

Well, sure, there are other ways you can get your fix of chef Charles Phan’s food around the Bay Area while the Ferry Building mainstay continues its renovation — there’s Slanted Door in San Ramon, Chuck’s Takeaway, and Rice & Bones at Cal. But now, Phan has started up a partnership that will get some of Slanted Door’s goodies to your, um, door: Good Eggs will deliver a selection of Phan’s food and products, including steamed chicken, barbecue pork, or vegetarian mushroom buns, pho meal kits, and jars of sauces. For now, the site looks just to have a cookbook, some cooking utensils (that wok looks pretty sick though), and a couple of sauces, but expect that selection to expand.

Yes, please to more beachside coffee

Andytown posted an enticing Instagram Thursday, teasing the newest location of the favorite coffee purveyor in the Outer Richmond. Yes, it looks like Andytown is landing at 800 Great Highway, and while the post promises “more details to come” that's enough information to get coffee fans heated up already.

If you love food and food writing, head here tonight

As you may have guessed, we here at Eater SF like to celebrate all things food, including food writing. Eater SF reporter Paolo Bicchieri is taking his love of food writing offline with a new speaker series, Kitchen Table. Tonight marks the first of the monthly events, which will showcase poets, food writers, friends in the industry, and of course, some dope food pop-ups for refreshments. (Plus, did we mention it’s free to attend?)

Tonight, San Francisco poet laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin, Bay Area-based poet Maurya Kerr, and owner of Chicano Nuevo Abraham Nunez are all set to perform with York Street Coffee and Just Some Folks, two Mission District pop-ups, providing chai, rice bowls, and cookies. The event begins at 7 p.m. at 395 South Van Ness.