There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay

Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.

Just in time for the Bay Area’s much anticipated cool down, the new dining and drinking destination looks to welcome customers to a large outdoor space anchored by a 75-year-old olive tree stretching skyward under an open ceiling. And there’s ample space for everyone to play thanks to fire pits, loveseats with coffee tables, picnic tables, a standing bar room area, as well as a dedicated kids’ area.

Inside expect 32 taps spilling beers including crisp and clean lagers, a salted and sour blueberry gose, IPAs of both the single and double varieties, and a creamy chocolate milk stout. Two wines and two feer flights round out the drink options. On the food side look for wings, salads, and pizzas in two styles: Neapolitan and Detroit.

Fieldwork debuted in 2015 in Berkeley and has since expanded with locations across the Bay Area including Corte Madera, Monterey, Napa, Sacramento, San Mateo, San Ramon, and now San Leandro. The new taproom and beer garden transforms a former 1960s Firestone Auto Service Center into a beer destination with a 265-person capacity outdoors and room for an additional 65 people inside.