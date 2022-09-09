 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay

Fieldwork Brewing’s 8th outpost brings a whooping 4,780 square feet of beer-soaked outdoor space to San Leandro

by Lauren Saria
Fieldwork Brewing’s newest location reimagines a former 1960s Firestone Auto Service Center into a 7,800-square-foo beer garden at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro. Eric Wolfinger

Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.

Just in time for the Bay Area’s much anticipated cool down, the new dining and drinking destination looks to welcome customers to a large outdoor space anchored by a 75-year-old olive tree stretching skyward under an open ceiling. And there’s ample space for everyone to play thanks to fire pits, loveseats with coffee tables, picnic tables, a standing bar room area, as well as a dedicated kids’ area.

Eric Wolfinger

Inside expect 32 taps spilling beers including crisp and clean lagers, a salted and sour blueberry gose, IPAs of both the single and double varieties, and a creamy chocolate milk stout. Two wines and two feer flights round out the drink options. On the food side look for wings, salads, and pizzas in two styles: Neapolitan and Detroit.

Fieldwork debuted in 2015 in Berkeley and has since expanded with locations across the Bay Area including Corte Madera, Monterey, Napa, Sacramento, San Mateo, San Ramon, and now San Leandro. The new taproom and beer garden transforms a former 1960s Firestone Auto Service Center into a beer destination with a 265-person capacity outdoors and room for an additional 65 people inside.

Eric Wolfinger

Fieldwork Brewing Company - San Leandro

100A W Juana Avenue, San Leandro, CA 94577 Visit Website

More From Eater SF

The Latest

Meet the Duo Behind Last Supper Society, Sacramento’s Underground Dining Club

By Paolo Bicchieri

One of San Francisco’s Best Burgers Is Coming to This New Potrero Hill Restaurant

By Dianne de Guzman

Berkeley Loses Pizza and Halal Restaurants Right Next to the Cal Campus

By Dianne de Guzman, Paolo Bicchieri, and 1 more

Soon All of the East Bay Can Cry in H Mart, Too

By Paolo Bicchieri

‘Vibe Dining’ Arrives on the Embarcadero Thanks to the New STK Steakhouse

By Lauren Saria, Dianne de Guzman, and 1 more

Why a Popular Bay Area Rapper and a Richmond Winery Partnered Up to Make Natty Wine

By Paolo Bicchieri

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Francisco newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world