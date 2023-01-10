Lizzo and Post Malone Will Headline Bottlerock 2023 in Napa Valley

Bottlerock is back, baby. Or at least it will be this summer when the wine country music festival once again takes over the Napa Valley Expo from Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28. Tickets — which typically sell out quickly — go on sale today, Tuesday, January 10 at noon PST, and for anyone waiting on the lineup to decide if they want to secure a seat, the full list just dropped.

There’s a little bit of something for everyone this year including headliners Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duran Duran, and the Smashing Pumpkins. Other performers will include Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, Caamp, Bastille, Quinn XCII, Phantogram, and Carly Rae Jepson.

Three-day passes range from $389 for general admission to $5,495 for VIP passes.

GGRA and the Office of Small Business have storm recovery advice

In an email from January 6, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association and the Office of Small Business shared some advice for restaurants navigating the process of seeking physical and financial recovery in the wake of recent storms. Tips include taking photos of the damage, contacting landlords and insurance companies, and getting help for any permits that may be needed to complete repairs. The email also points out that the city has a Floodwater Management Grant program, “which is for flood prevention improvements for small businesses with 50 or fewer employees, residences, and property owners that have experienced flooding in the past, up to $100,000.”

Longstanding North Bay pizza chain closes three locations

More than 60-year-old Italian restaurant and pizza chain Mary’s Pizza Shack has closed three locations around the region, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. With the closure of the restaurants in Dixon, Novato, and Napa the restaurant chain is down to nine locations; at one point, the popular restaurant company operated 20 outposts.

Avian flu outbreak squeezes Bay Area restaurants’ egg supply

If you’ve been to a grocery store lately, you’ve probably experienced the retail side of the egg shortage that’s been caused by an outbreak of avian flu. But it’s not just grocery stores that are feeling the impacts of the outbreak: the San Francisco Chronicle reports Bay Area restaurants are paying more than $100 per case of eggs — or more than double the price compared to the middle of 2022. To adjust to the sky-high prices, some restaurants say they’re increasing menu prices.