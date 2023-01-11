The Acclaimed San Francisco Chef Behind Cal-Italian Staple SPQR Is Opening A New Restaurant

Matthew Accarrino, the chef behind Michelin-starred Italian restaurant SPQR, is opening a new Italian restaurant in Pacific Heights — basically next door to his existing restaurant. According to public documents, Mattina, or “morning” in Italian, will take over Charles Phan’s former Out the Door space. The San Francisco Business Times confirmed the opening at 2232 Bush Street via a liquor license application.

So far, details are sparse about what Aaccarino will offer at Mattina, but the chef has a strong track record so far. SPQR opened in 2007 and, after breaking into the guide in 2012, has earned a Michelin star every eligible year until 2022. Out the Door, the former tenant of the future Mattina space, closed in May 2021. Phan and his wife remodeled the 2,700-square-foot space when the two bought the building in 2007.

Valencia Street bar reinvents and offers a sneak peek

Fans of Luna, located at 18th and Valencia streets in the Mission District, can look forward to a remodeled bar and restaurant. Luna will host a grand reopening on January 20, but, according to an Instagram post from the business, guests can check out the new space — and a new menu — between now and January 19.

Italian cichetti pop-up comes to new FiDi bar

Matteo Pinto from All’Arco in Venice, which you may remember from being featured on Stanley Tucci’s travel show dedicated to Italy, is taking over the new FiDi drink and food destination Bar Sprezzatura from January 30 to February 3. The family-run cichetti bar is well-known for its massive and rotating menu of Italian bar snacks. Reservations for the pop-up are available online.

Owner of downtown bar condemns viral video

On January 9 a video posted online of a San Francisco man spraying an unhoused woman with a hose sparked outrage among Bay Area residents. SFGATE reports the man shown in the video is Collier Gwin. Though he stands in front of the downtown bar Barbarossa Lounge, the business is not associated with Gwin and took to Instagram to say the business does not condone the man’s behavior. “Unfortunately, this incident happened in front of our business and people are assuming that the person was affiliated with us. That’s not true,” Barbarossa owner Arash Ghanadan told the outlet.

Clement Street restaurant favorite sells to new owner

Eats at 50 Clement Street, a favorite for Clement Street farmers’ market-goers since 1975, has a new owner. San Francisco local Simon Bryant (not the Australian chef) will take over the business and reopen, as the restaurant has closed for the time being. The business was owned by the same team behind Burma Superstar and B Star.