Weeks After Manresa’s Closure, David Kinch Announces Plans for New Restaurants in Los Gatos

Just two weeks after the closure of his influential Northern California restaurant Manresa, chef David Kinch is giving fans a first sense of what’s next. According to the Mercury News, Kinch and his “business and bakery partners” will open three new restaurants as a part of a housing development being built in Los Gatos.

The announcement indicates MB Partners, a group “spearheaded by world-renowned chef David Kinch, award-winning baker Avery Ruzicka and entrepreneur Andrew Burnham,” have leased a 7,100-square-foot building within the Harmonie Park Development. Specifically, the team has leased space at the Junction, “a 66,000-square-foot culinary and retail center” designed to serve the development’s residents.

According to the Mercury News, the three projects MB Partners has planned for the development include a second location of Mentone, Kinch’s French-Italian restaurant in Aptos Village, and a sixth outpost of Manresa Bread, the bakery Kinch launched with baker and Manresa alum Avery Ruzicka. The Mercury News also describes a third “yet-to-be-announced restaurant concept.”

The news comes after the closure of Kinch’s flagship three-Michelin-star restaurant Manresa on December 31. Kinch initially announced plans to step away from the restaurant — with the intention of selling the business and property on which it sat — in August, later deciding he would close the restaurant entirely in November. During its 20-year run, the restaurant helped shape the California dining scene with the restaurant’s alumni going on to open some of the region’s top restaurants and bakeries.

Luxury downtown SF hotel with rooftop bar faces delays

The developer behind the forthcoming Auberge Resorts Collection hotel set to take over the former Hearst office building off Market and Third streets is asking the city for a three-year extension, the Business Times reports. The plans for the hotel, which include the construction of yet another rooftop bar, would now require the developer to secure a building or site permit by April 2026 if approved.

Sacramento has a new bar backed by a team of industry vets

The Bee has the scoop on Star Lounge, a third-story bar and restaurant inside the newly opened Hyatt House hotel in midtown Sacramento. On top of flaunting views of historic Sutter’s Fort, the bar comes with a powerhouse team of bar and restaurant industry veterans including chef Graham Forbes, formerly of Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in Sacramento; sommelier Clifford Burr; and food and beverage director Ryan Seng, formerly of Red Rabbit Restaurant and Bar.

Pescadero farm suffered $100K in storm damage

A number of Bay Area businesses have suffered damages from recent storms. One Pescadero farm says it's reeling after several trees fell, winds damaged property, and flooding impacted accessibility. Palo Alto Online reports Pie Ranch estimates damages to be around $100,000 and has issued a call for help from customers to offset the cost of recovering from the storm.