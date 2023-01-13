Meta Is Laying Off More Than 100 Cafeteria Workers

Meta Platforms Inc., the somewhat-new name for the company that owns Facebook and other social media platforms and products, will lay off 126 cafeteria workers at its Menlo Park headquarters. The company circulated an internal letter on January 3 that was then made public on January 12; it let staff know employees from contractor Flagship Facility Services Inc. will be removed from 12 buildings on the grounds. The Silicon Valley Business Journal reports the news comes as Meta itself lays off more than 2,000 of its Bay Area-based workers.

As of now, the staff will be let go after March 6. The cafeteria workers are protected by the union Unite Here Local 19 and, according to the union contract, which workers get cut will be determined in part by seniority. Last year Meta removed to-go containers from on-site cafeterias to discourage staff from taking food home; unlike Apple or Google, Meta hasn’t required employees to return to the office after shifting to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cultural food event hosts Bay Area restaurateurs

On February 15 at 5:30 p.m., the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco will host an event called the Cultural Relevance of Food, at which they’ll unpack why food is critical to people’s lives and histories. Geoff Davis from Burdell, Enrique Soriano and Jazmin from Cocina del Corazon, and Louis Trevino and Vincent Medina from Café Ohlone will tell their stories and discuss their approaches to cooking. Tickets are available online.

Iranian Valentine’s Day cake pop-up comes to Union Street

Ziba Treats, the Persian cake retailer based in San Francisco, will take over jewelry store Manoja at 1714 Union Street from February 10 to 14. The cake company will bring tables and chairs and sell slices for the first time, in addition to serving complimentary rose tea.

Specialty Asian grocer shuts down its only San Francisco location

Pacific Supermarket is closing its outpost at 2900 Alemany Boulevard effective March 10, laying off 59 employees. The San Francisco Business Times reports the business’ 27,575-square-foot space served the Excelsior and Ingleside neighborhoods since the 1990s.

Roaming Hello Kitty pop-up returns to the Bay

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, a delightful roving cookie and cake vendor, will make a stop in Fremont on January 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pacific Commons. If you miss it, don’t worry: the truck will dole out its thematic treats in San Bruno on January 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shops at Tanforan.