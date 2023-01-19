The Powerhouse Group Behind Michelin-Starred Spruce Is Opening a New Restaurant in San Jose

Bacchus Management Group, a restaurant group with numerous Michelin stars scattered across Northern California, will open a new restaurant in San Jose. The new Santana Row restaurant, which is yet unnamed, will occupy the now-vacant space left behind by dim sum and cocktail outfit Sino. The San Francisco Business Times reports representatives for Bacchus and the property developers confirmed the company signed a lease for the space at 377 Santana Row, Suite 1000.

Bacchus is well-known throughout the Bay Area for restaurants including San Francisco’s Spruce, with its potentially pregnancy-inducing burger, and its Peninsula restaurants Village Pub in Woodside and Selby’s in Redwood City. The group is also behind a trio of new businesses at the housing development at 1601 Mariposa Street: Italian restaurant La Connessa, burger joint Louie’s Original, and coffee shop Magic Donuts & Coffee.

Here’s some of the wild stuff auctioned off at Twitter

The great blue bird itself, Twitter, launched an online auction on Tuesday to offload some of its headquarters’ restaurant-grade equipment. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the arsenal included a high-end meat slicer, a Costco-style rotisserie, and a commercial dehydrator. The auction ended on January 18.

Much-anticipated Mission District restaurant soft opens

Chris Yang and Marcelle Gonzales Yang’s Piglet & Co., a Taiwanese street market-inspired restaurant at 2170 Mission Street, quietly began service three weeks ago. Tablehopper writes the grand opening is set for January 28, followed by Sunday brunch roll-out on February 5. Reservations are available online.

Executive club for women opens in San Francisco

Chief, the only all-women private club for executives, just opened a clubhouse in San Francisco. The San Francisco Standard reports the business’ outposts sport food and full bars, peer group coaching, and hosts workshops led by speakers such as Stacey Abrams.

Local Indian cooking legend teaches cooking class at food co-op

Shanta Nimbark Sacharoff, called the “queen of chutney” by the San Francisco Examiner, will teach a cooking class at Other Avenues on February 4 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Students will learn the ropes of paneer, pilaf, cashew chutney, and more — a full lunch will also be served. To register for the $25 class, email shanta@cookingtogether.org.