This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good

Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.

During its seven-year tenure, Vegan Picnic was a major favorite for numerous vegetarians and vegans in San Francisco. That said, the restaurant at 1323 Polk Street never fully recovered after COVID closures — though in the summer of 2021, it reopened to an outcry of anti-mask Yelp reviews. “We are deeply grateful for the support over the years,” a post on the business Instagram about the closing reads.

Classic Castro corner bar closes

Harvey’s, a Castro neighborhood bar and restaurant named after groundbreaking San Francisco city supervisor Harvey Milk, closed on Sunday, January 22. The business posted a sign outside the space letting fans know of the news. Manager David Facer told the San Francisco Chronicle: “COVID kicked us in the butt.”

Former fried chicken space to house Iranian chef’s new restaurant

Good Frikin’ Chicken closed in June after 18 years in Bernal Heights. Now, Hoodline reports Komaaj, an Iranian catering company out of Berkeley, will open a restaurant in the space. Chef and Komaaj majority owner Hanif Sadr just opened Calabash in Oakland and received high praise from the New York Times for his cooking.

Midtown Sacramento restaurateur set to open in Elk Grove

Michael Hargis, owner of both LowBrau and Beast + Bounty in midtown Sacramento, will open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse in Elk Grove. The Sacramento Bee writes the new restaurant will open at 9700 Railroad Street in mid-March.

Beloved Irish bar owner dies

Frances Hughes, the co-founder of Berkeley’s Starry Plough Pub, died peacefully on December 30 in Oakland. She was 83 years old. East Bay Nosh tells the story of the Irish immigrant’s life, her gift of gab, and her opening of the famous bar in 1972.