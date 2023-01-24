This TikTok-Famous Mobile Panaderia Plans to Put Down Roots in the San Joaquin Valley

The San Francisco Standard has some sweet news about Zeledon’s Bakery on Wheels, a San Jose-based mobile bakery that achieved viral status in 2022 thanks to a series of TikToks spotlighting the truck and its colorful display of pan dulce. The uncle-and-nephew team behind the panaderia on wheels, Juan Carlos Soto and Ernesto Botello, say after videos of the business hit TikTok, they gained national attention via outlets including the Today Show. Though the business has been around for more than 25 years, they now have a “ride-or-die following” of fans who track the van on Instagram Stories and associate the blasting sound of “La Cucaracha” with the truck’s arrival in the area.

The duo hopes to open Zeledon’s first permanent location in the future. They’re still looking for an exact space and date but tell the Standard they’re not looking at the San Jose area. Instead, they’ll look for space in Los Banos in the San Joaquin Valley — but fans need not worry. Soto says he’ll focus on that part of the business, leaving the roving bakery truck to his nephew.

Upcoming Alameda wine bar will highlight women winemakers

Maura Passanisi, “a wine pro” who previously worked at High Treason, Ungrafted, Wine on Piedmont, plans to open Mo’s Wine Bar in downtown Alameda, East Bay Nosh reports. The list of 10 to 15 wines by the glass will focus on those produced by women winemakers, paired with a menu of small plates. The business, which takes over the former Churchward Pub space at 1515 Park Street, is expected to open this spring.

Casual European restaurant opens at Menlo Park development

Menlo Park mixed-use development Springline aims to be a dining destination in Silicon Valley with a slew of marquee restaurants signed on including Che Fico, Robin, and Andytown coffee. Now the first dining outlet to open at Springline is here: Canteen, a more causal restaurant from chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel of Menlo Park’s Camper, opens Wednesday, January 25 serving small plates like halibut crudo and kabocha squash croquettes, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Popular Cambodian restaurant Nyum Bai is back, sort of

It’s been months since Nyum Bai, one of the Bay Area’s best Cambodian restaurants, closed its doors in Fruitvale. And while chef and owner Nite Yun always said she’d reopen the business elsewhere, it’s been a largely quiet time. But for the month of February, the restaurant will pop up at Buddy, the wine bar and restaurant in the Mission, along with Los Angeles-based pop-up Feelings on Tuesday nights. Check the Nyum Bai Instagram for more details.

Third Culture Bakery actually is opening in the Inner Sunset

Following “a year of construction and city permitting fiascos and dramdrams,” according to a post on the business Instagram, Third Culture Bakery will finally open its outpost in the Inner Sunset in the coming weeks. A grand opening for the mochi doughnut bakery will be held on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12.