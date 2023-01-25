Mega-Popular East Bay Bagel-Maker Boichik Is Opening a Shop in the South Bay

South Bay residents will soon be able to get some of the Bay Area’s best bagels right in their own backyards. According to a post on the company’s Instagram, super-popular bagel shop Boichik Bagels will open its third outpost in Santa Clara later this year. The post indicates the new location will be at 2050 Wyatt Drive and is expected to debut this summer.

Boichik owner Emily Winston told SFGATE she choose the location for its large outdoor patio and proximity to many large office buildings. Winston is just months away from completing her massive bagel factory in West Berkeley, after which she says she’ll continue signing leases for shops throughout the Bay Area. Winston launched Boichik out of her home in Alameda in 2017 but has since been lauded as one of the best bagel-makers in the state. Boichik currently has locations in Berkeley and Palo Alto.

Former Borderlands Cafe space on Valencia has a new tenant

It’s been nearly four years since Mission District’s Borderlands Cafe closed in April 2019. Now Mission Local reports there’s a new restaurant moving into the space. Details are sparse but realtor Jeremy Blatteis, who brokered the agreement, tells the outlet the new business is a sushi restaurant — though he’s “unsure when the new business will open.”

Noe Valley bar wins fight to keep parklet

After more than 1,100 people signed a petition in support of the business, Noe Valley’s Valley Tavern announced on Instagram that it will keep its parklet. According to the petition, the city initially denied the business’s parklet application due to a yellow loading zone outside of the bar and restaurant.

Upcoming Napa resort to include four food and beverage outlets

The San Francisco Business Times reports there’s a new luxury resort planned for Napa County and it’ll include “four food and beverage outlets.” The project comes from Intercontinental Hotels Group and will take over the former Aetna Springs resort, “which operated from the late 1800s into the 1970s.”

Self-proclaimed ‘Chipotle 2.0’ to open in South San Francisco

Bay Area restaurateur Rafi Haddad, the man behind Truffle Poké Bar in South San Francisco and San Mateo, tells the San Francisco Standard his upcoming fast-casual Mexican restaurant Guapas Mexican Grill is basically a “more authentic and higher quality” Chipotle. The restaurant, which is expected to open by March 1, will be located at 101 Oyster Point Boulevard.