 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close

City View Restaurant’s lease expired in October 2022 and was not offered a renewal

by Paolo Bicchieri
The interior of City View Restaurant is seen, with multiple tables with white table cloths on top City View Restaurant

Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.

The landlords now demand City View pays an additional $145.84 per day as of November 1, 2022, for as long as the restaurant remains at its Commercial Street location. While acknowledging their terminated lease, the restaurant owners say the Development Center has yet to return any money for the months they leased post-contract. No matter how it shakes out, What Now SF reports City View looks to move to Walter U. Lum Plaza where the original Empress of China restaurant held court for more than 45 years.

Fast food workers face opposition from business owners

The passing of Assembly Bill 257, which established a Fast Food Sector Council ensuring worker protections, brought relief to thousands of workers throughout California in September. Now, the Mercury News reports Save Local Restaurants, a lobbying group comprised of mostly franchise owners, has filed a referendum to cancel the bill. Voters will have the chance to choose — again — in 2024.

Major wine dealer lays off hundreds in the East Bay

E. & J. Gallo Winery, the country’s biggest winery by sales volume, is closing its in-house distributor, Gallo Sales Co. Inc., and laying off 355 employees. The San Francisco Business Times reports the Modesto-based company will close all distribution facilities in March, impacting workers in Hayward, Sacramento, Bakersfield, and more. The company will instead opt for an outside distributor based in Texas.

Tenderloin go-to for music and comedy set to close

There’ll be no more encores for Taylor Street’s PianoFight. SFist reports the bar and venue will close in March, alongside its Oakland location which opened in 2020. Rob Ready, a founder of the business, told the Examiner that COVID took a huge hit to the businesses. “It got gnarly,” Ready told the outlet.

San Francisco grocer and restaurant team up for new ice cream

Bi-Rite Creamery is rolling out its newest ice cream flavor: pandan mango swirl. The release comes from a partnership with James Beard Award-winning restaurants Liholiho Yacht Club and Good Good Culture Club. In an Instagram post, Bi-Rite admired the restaurant owners’ commitment to equity and inclusion.

Foursquare

Liholiho Yacht Club

871 Sutter Street, , CA 94109 (415) 440-5446 Visit Website

Good Good Culture Club

3560 18th Street, , CA 94110 Visit Website
Foursquare

PianoFight

144 Taylor Street, , CA 94102 (415) 816-3691 Visit Website

Bi-Rite Creamery

3692 18th Street, , CA 94110 (415) 626-5600 Visit Website

City View Restaurant

662 Commercial St, SF, CA

More From Eater SF

The Latest

This Affordable Sushi Pop-Up Serves Dungeness-Filled California Rolls at Neighborhood Haunts

By Paolo Bicchieri

Beloved Neighborhood Gay Bar Harvey’s Says Goodbye to the Castro

By Paolo Bicchieri, Dianne de Guzman, and 1 more

Mega-Popular East Bay Bagel-Maker Boichik Is Opening a Shop in the South Bay

By Lauren Saria

Here Are SF’s 2023 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists

By Dianne de Guzman

This TikTok-Famous Mobile Panaderia Plans to Put Down Roots in the San Joaquin Valley

By Lauren Saria

This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good

By Paolo Bicchieri

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Francisco newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world