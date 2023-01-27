This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees

In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.

There wouldn’t be a lack of possible roles at State Street Market when it reopens: Konjoe Burger will open a new outpost in the spring, and Little Sky Bakery will expand its offerings. Further new tenants will be announced as the closure proceeds. Since its much-anticipated opening in September 2021, it’s been a tumultuous time for the food hall. Just a year into its tenure, Traci Des Jardins’ restaurant El Alto closed without a word.

Chez Panisse is back to serving lunch again

Berkeley’s iconic fine dining destination Chez Panisse will serve lunch as of February 3. For the restaurant’s fans, this is a welcome return. General manager Varun Mehra told SFGATE that though the restaurant reopened in March 2022, the building itself doesn’t have great air circulation and COVID worries were front of mind at the time.

This Castro corner bar and restaurant to go out with a bang

Harvey’s, a much-loved haunt for the Castro District for 27 years, will throw an appropriately raucous farewell party on January 28. Hoodline reports the festivities will last from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and feature appearances from more than 23 performers for the “largest party we have ever thrown.” Proceeds will benefit Harvey’s staff.

North Bay pizza shop opening in Walnut Creek

Jacquelyn and Michael Baker own Pizzalina in San Anselmo, and, as of late spring 2023, they’ll open the business’ second outpost in the East Bay. The Mercury News reports the second shop will open in the Countryside Shopping Center with a familiar locally-sourced menu.