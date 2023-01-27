 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

One of the World’s Best Bars Is Popping Up for One Night Only in San Francisco

Catch Paris speakeasy Little Red Door, which has been on the World’s 50 Best Bars list nine times, at True Laurel on February 7

by Dianne de Guzman
A bit of Paris is landing in San Francisco next month: World’s 50 Best Bar Little Red Door in Paris is joining forces with San Francisco cocktail favorite True Laurel for a one-night-only pop-up on February 7.

Little Red Door will, in some ways, be right at home in the Bay Area. Much like many of our local restaurants and bars, including True Laurel, Little Red Door takes a “farm to table” approach to cocktails, using ingredients sourced from local producers. As Alex Francis, director of bars at Little Red Door, explained to Forbes last year, the bar works directly with farmers, with each drink focusing on one producer. For example, one drink stars raspberries grown at an urban farm in Paris, which are then turned into raspberry vermouth and deployed into a cocktail as the main attraction.

Nicolas Torres, True Laurel owner and bar director, says the collaboration with Little Red Door came about after meeting Little Red Door’s Francis in New Orleans and working together at a pop-up. There, the two began discussing the idea of collaborating, especially given that Little Red Door and True Laurel share a similar ethos. The cocktail menu for the pop-up is still under wraps but will consist of what makes these two bars distinctive: seasonal, produce-driven cocktails using ingredients from local farms.

Located in the Marais district of Paris, Little Red Door has been on the World’s 50 Best Bars list nine times since opening in 2012, and with the shift to its “farm to glass” menu model in 2020, the bar landed in the #5 slot on the 2022 World’s 50 Best Bars list.

The Little Red Door pop-up at True Laurel (753 Alabama Street) is 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, February 7. Reservations are available on Tock, although currently sold out, and walk-ins are welcome.

