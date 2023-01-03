Argentinan Bakery Lolita Expands With a Bigger Destination for Alfajores on the Penninsula

Share All sharing options for: Argentinan Bakery Lolita Expands With a Bigger Destination for Alfajores on the Penninsula

This is a list of the Bay Area’s most notable restaurant and bar openings, with new updates published once a week. Did we miss something great? Please, drop us a line.

January 3

CASTRO — Hoodline reports that Mr. Hen Chicken Rice & Noodles will open at 4039 18th Street in the Castro on January 4. The restaurant takes over the space most recently occupied by Rooster & Rice, which closed in late December. According to Hoodline, the newcomer comes from the owners of Hungry Hub, a pop-up Thai restaurant which has been running out of the space since March 2022. Mr. Hen will not serve Thai food, a representative tells Hoodline, just chicken and rice.

BERKELEY — The south Berkeley space at 2969 Shattuck Avenue, which was previously home to Sesame, a Tiny Bakery, has reopened as the first Berkeley outpost of rapidly expanding chain Mochinut. Look for the standard menu of mochi doughnuts, boba, and Korean corn dogs, according to East Bay Nosh.

SAN MATEO — There’s a new destination for Argentine alfajores, savory empanadas, and other baked goods as of December 18. Lolita Artisinal Bakery-Cafe opened its doors at 3790 South El Camino Real, Suite 101, joining a much-smaller existing location in the Hillsdale Shopping Center. At 1,500 square feet, this new bakery has its own production space and seating, the San Mateo Daily Journal reports.

REDWOOD CITY — State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria debuted its third location in Redwood City’s Marsh Manor shopping center in late December. Palo Alto Online reports the new outpost is most similar to the restaurant in Los Altos, offering pinball machines and a menu of pizzas, salads, wings, and appetizers.

SACRAMENTO — The northeastern Sacramento suburb of Orangevale has a new beer spot: Mode Brewing opened in December at 9110 Greenback Lane, the Bee reports. It’s from the owners of Pasta a la Mode, which is now the in-house food truck. Pair pizzas and fusion pastas like a carnitas-topped fettucini with a coffee porter, cream ale, or IPA.