Ahead of a Massive Storm Hitting the Bay Area, These Restaurants Are Closing for the Day

As a major storm barrels toward the Bay Area all but promising to deliver excessive rainfall, causing flooding and landslides, some restaurants announced plans to close their doors on Wednesday citing concerns for staff and customer safety. Businesses including Alamar in Oakland, Hula Hoops in South San Francisco, and the Rite Spot and Cafe Suspiro, both in San Francisco, posted on social media they would be closed on January 4 due to the weather. Handroll Project in the Mission also posted plans to close for the day on Instagram writing in part, “We will be closed for the safety of our team and guests.” In the Tenderloin, pizzeria Outta Sight posted an Instagram story indicating the restaurant would open for lunch, including for delivery, but planned to close “if it looks like it’s getting too crazy.”

The preventative closures come after a number of restaurants experienced flooding and other water damage due to a storm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve. Popular Japanese restaurant Rintaro in the Mission experienced thousands of dollars in damages, the Chronicle reports, after chest-high water inside the building forced the restaurant to suspend service on December 31. Other restaurants that suffered damage during last week’s storm including Daly City’s Boulevard Cafe and Stable Cafe in San Francisco have yet to reopen as of Wednesday morning — even as the region braces for another bout of severe weather.

Experienced San Francisco bar owner plans new SoMa project

Per the San Francisco Business Times, Eric Pasetti, one of the owners behind a handful of favorite San Francisco bars and restaurants including House of Shields and Harlan Records, plans to take over the space next-door to his pizzeria Pie Punks. Pasetti applied for a liquor license under the Yerba Buena Bar, LLC, but didn’t list a business name. The application seems to indicate the end of the road for Steff’s, which has been a neighborhood staple since 1996.

Catch this hot pop-up in Half Moon Bay while you can

There’s a nice silver lining to the fact that the staff of Dad’s Luncheonette will be taking a winter break now through January 13 and it’s that Midwest-inspired pop-up Concession is taking over the Half Moon Bay space. Palo Alto Online has the full schedule, which includes a special brunch with Molly’s Refresher and the usual menu of “hot dogs, Italian beef, burgers, and beer.”

Why this Richmond bar is taking teachers’ attendance

The Factory Bar in Richmond is showing a little love for local teachers with its new Teacher Attendance Program. Per an Instagram post, whenever a teacher comes into the bar, they can ask for a punch on their school’s attendance card. At the end of the school year, the school with the highest “attendance” will get a pizza party hosted by the bar.