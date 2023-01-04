 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Sonoma Locals’ Go-To For Local Wine And Artisan Goods Has Closed

A running list of notable Bay Area restaurants and bars that have permanently closed

by Paolo Bicchieri
The outside of a building.
Miracle Plum announced its closure via its newsletter.
Google Maps

This is a curated list of the Bay Area’s most notable and permanent restaurant and bar closures, with new updates published once a week. See a closing we missed? Then drop us a line.

January 4

CASTRO — The 4039 18th Street location of mini-chain Rooster and Rice closed on December 23 after about four years. Hoodline reports the space will flip into new business Mr. Hen Chicken Rice & Noodle. The business’ five other stores in San Francisco remain open.

HAYES VALLEY — Fluff Nugget, the gourmet popcorn business from Doug Tomlinson and chef Laurine Wickett, closed at the end of December. The news came via an Instagram post from the business with no details as to why the shop shuttered.

DIVISADERO — The San Francisco Business Times reported the closure of the final Zaytoon location at 607 Divisadero Street on December 31. Fans of San Francisco’s French food scene have cause to celebrate, though: FiDi’s La Sarrasine will take over the address.

OAKLAND — The Golden Peacock Lounge at 825 Webster Street closed after more than 50 years of serving the Town’s Chinatown diners. East Bay Nosh reported the closure on January 3.

BERKELEY — Windchaser Wine Co., an East Bay favorite for Mendocino and El Dorado-area wines, closed its original location at 1375 Fourth Street to move to a TBD-announced new location in Richmond. East Bay Nosh let readers know that an issue regarding the lease prompted the outlet for Gifford Family Wines and Dave Gifford to find a new venue.

MILLBRAE — The Michelin Guide-approved Hong Kong Flower Lounge at 51 Millbrae Avenue closed on December 31. The 550-seat restaurant and banquet hall was a staple for those in search of Cantonese cuisine and, according to KTS26, held that honor for more than three decades.

SANTA ROSA — Miracle Plum, from the Santa Rosa-born-and-raised duo Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim, closed in December. The news came via the business’ newsletter, though the wine club and online shop remain intact, with a hope to continue organizing events. The market sold specialty items and was a resident of a nearly 118-year-old building.

More From Eater SF

The Latest

Ahead of a Massive Storm Hitting the Bay Area, These Restaurants Are Closing for the Day

By Lauren Saria

Dungeness Crab Season Is Finally Here — But Good Luck Finding Them in the Bay Area

By Paolo Bicchieri and Dianne de Guzman

This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good

By Paolo Bicchieri

How These Bay Area Restaurants Stepped Up for the Community in 2022

By Eater Staff

The Saddest San Francisco Bay Area Restaurant Closures of 2022

By Eater Staff

This Mexican Restaurant Is About to Be The Go-To Place for Chilaquiles by the Bay

By Paolo Bicchieri

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Francisco newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world