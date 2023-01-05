After More Than 20 Years, This Palo Alto Chinese Cuisine Institution Has Closed

Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Mandarin Roots, owned by Simon Yuan and son Jarvis Yuan, closed permanently on December 31 after 24 years in business. The restaurant owners posted a note to the business website saying “all good things come to an end” and that “it has been a pleasure.” Palo Alto Online reports the restaurant was known for Chinese fusion items such as pork belly quesadillas and kalbi beef tacos.

The restaurant, located at 3345 El Camino Real, opened in 1998 as Hunan Garden before renaming to Mandarin Roots in 2014. It was Jarvis who took the restaurant’s menu in a new direction after taking over from his father. “It’s based off the idea of taking Chinese food that my dad was doing and fusing it with what I’ve been doing, which is California, and taking that to the next level,” Jarvis told the Almanac at the time.

Storm continues to impact food access in the Bay

The most recent atmospheric river to hit the NorCal region touched down at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Worse, it could just be part of what NPR calls a “storm parade” of back-to-back events. Restaurants are temporarily closing in the wake, and the San Francisco Chronicle reports grocery stores have seen produce, protein, and snacks “wiped out.”

Beloved Seattle Russian bakery is coming to the Bay

Pirsohky Piroshky, Seattle’s go-to for fried Eastern European delicacies, is headed to the Bay Area. From January 17 to 20, fans can order piroshki — or hand-held pies stuffed with sweet or savory fillings — for pick-up in Redwood City, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Carmichael. Place orders in advance through the company’s website. Piroshky Piroshky made it on “The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” list from Smithsonian Magazine.

Meet the Museum of the African Diaspora’s new chef-in-residence

Jocelyn Jackson is an award-winning Oakland chef, founder of JUSTUS Kitchen, and co-founder of People’s Kitchen Collective. Now, she can add chef-in-residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora to that list. She takes over the role from chef Bryant Terry who held the position from 2015 until 2022. Her tenure begins with a free-to-the-public conversation with Terry on February 11 at 2 p.m.

Two pop-ups take over this San Francisco restaurant

Malli, the Los Angeles-based Jewish and Mexican pop-up phenomenon, is teaming up with fellow roaming outfit Slow Burn to commandeer the Mission’s Osito. The first collaborative dinner is on January 5, then Malli will take over the menu at Osito for January 6 and 7 while Slow Burn serves a la carte food at Liliana, the restaurant’s adjoining bar. On January 8 and 9, the two will swap roles. Osito just received its first Michelin star in December. Reservations are available via Tock and Resy.