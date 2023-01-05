The First U.S. Outpost of This Delhi-Based Restaurant Sails Into a Stunning Waterfront Space in Sausalito

The famous Trident restaurant and bar in downtown Sausalito is getting a new neighbor this year: Ditas, a South Delhi restaurant and bar, is moving into the second floor of the historic building at 558 Bridgeway. The space had been most recently serving as an events venue for the Trident, with huge windows opening up towards the bay, but the picturesque spot will get an update with the help of Winder Gibson Architects and interior designer Maureen Kelsey. Expect the decor to center around the dramatic views of the water and San Francisco, with local design elements such as a toughened glass bar countertop from artisan Bill Empey.

The food will be served in a tasting menu format comprised of European-Asian dishes, much like the two other Ditas locations in South Delhi, and its new Mumbai outpost, which opened in December. Sausalito is the restaurant’s third location and the first in the United States. Heading up the food is chef Aiki Terashima of Picazo Cafe in Sonoma, and formerly of Morimoto Napa and Reel Fish Shop & Grill. There will also be a bar and lounge area, featuring cocktails and a curated wine list, with outdoor seating available as well.

Ditas was founded by couple Udita and Utsav Khaitan, who opened the first location in South Delhi in 2019, billing it as an ode to their love of travel. Udita Khaitan is a graduate of the patisserie program at Le Cordon Bleu in London, and told the India Times that she plans to open five new restaurants in the next two years. The Sausalito location is slated to debut on Wednesday, February 1, with plans to be open from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. for dinner, and 9:30 p.m. to midnight, seven days a week, to start.