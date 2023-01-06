The Best Dishes Editors Ate This Week

There’s certainly no shortage of excellent food to be found in San Francisco and the Bay Area — but there’s plenty worth skipping, too. Luckily for you, Eater editors dine out several times a week (or more) and we’re happy to share the standout dishes we encounter as we go.

Here’s the best of everything the Eater SF team has eaten recently. Check back weekly for more don’t-miss dishes.

January 6

Coffee flight from Coffee Movement West

I started going to Coffee Movement’s new location on Balboa Street obsessively before 2023 took hold, probably as an unconscious attempt to push the year back like Odie off that kitchen table. A flight of coffee there is an affordable, emboldening way to dive into coffee nerdom for those uninitiated. The shop will prepare any of three coffees in three ways — as drip coffee, espresso, and as a mini latte — or each of their three coffees one way. For those comfortably in the church of caffeine, Coffee Movement’s $5 triumvirate is a chance to expand one’s horizons of what roasters are out there pushing the scene to new places. The Nob Hill-born coffee shop rotates specialty coffee drinks and roasters often, and while I was there I had a Costa Rican offering from Onyx, produced by Las Lejas. Onyx is one of specialty coffee’s favorite godfathers; the first time I ever tried a single-origin, pour-over, fancy schmancy coffee in 2014, it was Onyx. Prepared three ways, I felt I was able to experience the roast in its most dominant expressions. This particular coffee was bright and acidic with tea-like qualities that made it super drinkable. I realize I’m on the millennial side of my zillennial demarcation with my love of simply-made coffee, but whether you’re a morning lark or a night owl, into the loud or the quiet, Coffee Movement’s flight a the gorgeous procession of both light and dark coffee that anyone would be lucky to try. Coffee Movement, 1737 Balboa Street, San Francisco

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter

Shishbarak soup dumpling at Lulu

Lulu has been one of my local favorites ever since I fell under the spell of its charming mezze brunch and rose brulee cappucino, but it was lovely to see chef Mona Leena Michael branch out into dinner on a recent weeknight. At Laylat Lulu (or “Lulu at Night”) the restaurant served a multi-course dinner showcasing Michael’s talents beyond the usual breakfast/lunch/brunch game. And while I was a fan of a number of the other dishes — sesame fattoush tostada, I’m looking at you — the one that really won me over was the shishbarak soup dumpling. The dumpling was stuffed with wonderfully seasoned lamb and enfolded in a wrapper with a nice amount of chew; meanwhile, the pine nut salsa macha helped give it a nice variation of texture and flavor in each bite. The addition of kishk provided a nice tangy finish to offset the lamb. It was a nicely balanced dish in the middle of the meal, and one I’ll be thinking about for a while. Lulu, 1019 Camelia Street, Berkeley

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor

Egg and cheese sandwich from Schlok’s

I woke up on Monday, January 1 feeling, honestly, not that great — but still infinitely better than I deserved all things considered. In fact, I realized I probably only need two things to push myself back into fully “I’m actually doing alright” territory: coffee, duh, and a big, carb-y breakfast. And thank goodness my partner had the bright idea to place an order from what’s become a go-to breakfast option in the neighborhood, Schlok’s. Normally we’d walk over but on that day, we took advantage of the delivery option, and in less than an hour were basking in the glory of two shiny bagels encrusted with ample everything seasoning and encasing layers of egg, cheese, and sweet pepper butter. I never tire of this simple but well-executed sandwich, just a chewy bagel, an oozy couple of eggs, lots and lots of cheese, and that vaguely tangy sweet pepper spread. In terms of all the things that you could have had for your first bite of the year, I’ve got not a single regret that this was mine.

Schlok’s, 1263 Fell Street in San Francisco

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor