Two Legendary San Francisco Businesses Are Up for Sale

If you’ve got a bit of money lying around, here are a couple of interesting business opportunities to look into. Per SFGATE, Anchor Brewing’s San Francisco property recently hit the market, and in Oakland, one of the Bay Area’s longest-running kosher bakeries is also up for sale. The Chronicle reports that Grand Bakery, which has been open since 1959, is being sold for just $1. “It’s never been about the money,” owner Sam Tobis tells the outlet. Instead, he’s more focused on finding the right buyer for the wholesale bakery, which provides Jewish baked goods like challah and honey cakes to grocery stores and synagogues.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, the approximately 2-acre property at 495 and 501 De Haro Street, formerly home to Anchor’s brewing operations and taproom, is also for sale. Fans will remember that Anchor announced its sudden closure in July, when Sam Singer, a representative for the company, said the historic brewery was losing millions of dollars a year. A sale price for the property hasn’t been disclosed, nor for the business itself, which a group of former employees have expressed interest in purchasing and reopening as a worker-owned cooperative.

A Tokyo-born yakitori shop opens this month in Japantown

Edomasa, a famous Tokyo yakitori restaurant that closed last year after nearly a decade in business, will be reborn in San Francisco’s Japantown later this month. The Chronicle reports the restaurant’s new iteration will open inside the Japan Center Malls at 1581 Webster Street, suite 270, on October 18.

A popular Jewish bakery is closed for the day

According to a post on the business's Instagram, Hayes Valley’s Loquat bakery, which specializes in “babka, bourekas, cakes and pastries of the Jewish diaspora,” will be closed today, Friday, October 13. “Our hearts are broken by the cycles of violence we are witnessing and we pray for peace,” the post reads, adding that the business will be closed for “a day of grieving, rest, safety and self-care.”

Catch this Sacramento restaurant server on NBC’s “The Voice”

DeAngelo Watson, who goes by Talakai, has been a server at Sacramento’s iconic Tower Cafe for the past eight years. Now he’s drawing attention for not only being a contestant on NBC’s singing competition show “The Voice,” but also for being a John Legend doppelganger. The Bee reports Tower Cafe diners have frequently told the 34-year-old that he looks like Legend.