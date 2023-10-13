After Six Years in the Mission, Media Noche Is Closing

Media Noche, the beachy Cuban-Latin restaurant on the corner of 19th and Lexington streets in the Mission District, is closing its doors after Saturday, October 28. Owner Jessie Barker shared the news with Eater SF via email on Thursday. “I am closing for a litany of reasons,” Barker writes, noting that the closure of the Media Noche food truck earlier this summer was the “ultimate catalyst for this decision.” The food truck had been sustaining the Mission location, Barker says.

Media Noche opened about six and a half years ago, amid a boom of upscale fast-casual concepts like Souvla and the now-closed Little Gem. The counter service restaurant serves “the food of Cuba, filtered through the lens of Miami,” Eater SF described at the time of Media Noche’s debut. That means the menu includes the restaurant’s namesake media noche sandwiches, which are popular as a late-night snack, plus cubanos, empanadas, and picadillo.

For the restaurant’s final day in business, Barker plans to celebrate with “complimentary snacks and drinks to toast our regulars, neighbors and friends.” Keep an eye on the Media Noche Instagram for updates.

The sad news comes amid a flurry of restaurant closures not only in the Mission but also across San Francisco. Tex-Mex restaurant West of Pecos is also closing its doors in the Mission on Saturday, October 28. Co-owner Dylan MacNiven told Eater SF the business struggled to regain its sea legs after the pandemic. Ancora, located not far from Media Noche, closed in February 2023 after just five months in business and uber-popular Stonemill Matcha, also located in the same area, shuttered in August.

Earlier this week, North Beach Restaurant announced its upcoming closure after 50 years as a neighborhood staple, while Michelin-starred Avery restaurant shared it will close in San Francisco and relocate to Edinburgh.