Controversial Fast Food Chain Chick-fil-A Is Probably Opening Another Bay Area Location

Chick-fil-A could be expanding its Bay Area footprint with a new location in the South Bay. The Mercury News reports that the company has purchased a plot of land near the corner of Silver Creek Road and East Capitol Expressway in San Jose. It was previously owned by another major company, Target, which operates a store in the same retail complex. Chick-fil-A “did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the potential for a new restaurant at the just-bought location,” the Mercury News noted.

The fast food company has made headlines for its association with groups that opposed legalizing same-sex marriage. The company donated millions of dollars to organizations that fought against legalizing gay marriage, while “smaller donations went to a group that practiced conversion therapy, a practice that stems from the discredited belief that homosexuality is a mental illness,” Eater reported in 2017.

Governor Newsom signs new outdoor dining bill into law

Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1217 into law last week, preserving pandemic-era regulations on outdoor dining. The new law “supersedes city and county ordinances that might restrict outdoor dining or impose additional fees,” the Mercury News reports. A spokesperson for San Francisco’s restaurant lobby group the Golden Gate Restaurant Association says the law will allow “for the ongoing post-pandemic Shared Spaces program, which people are going through the permitting process for now.”

Berkeley Starbucks workers went on a one-day strike

Workers at Starbucks at 2224 Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley went on a one-day strike on Friday, October 13, East Bay Nosh reports. More than 20 unionized workers walked off the job on Friday, protesting “working conditions they described as unsafe, including broken air conditioning amid heat waves and a ‘pitch black’ storage room.”

This Napa Valley winery signed a lease in downtown Calistoga

Napa Valley’s Theorem Vineyards signed a lease for a building at 1364 Lincoln Avenue in downtown Calistoga, the Business Times reports. The company also filed a liquor license application, which the outlet reports could indicate plans to open a restaurant.

Catch this Cambodian food pop-up at Snail Bar

Oakland’s Snail Bar will host a Cambodian food pop-up from chef Chanthy Yen, formerly the personal chef for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Wednesday, October 18. The event will go from 4 to 8 p.m. or sold out, according to a post on the business’s Instagram.