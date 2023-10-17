Boichik Bagels is a well-loved local bagel maker, and owner Emily Winston is continuing the steady expansion of her bagel empire with two new shops opening in the Bay Area, SFGATE reports. The most notable of the new shops is the upcoming Boichik location at 238 Magnolia Avenue in Larkspur, which is set to open in early November, marking Boichik’s first foray into Marin County. The site reports the Larkspur location will have a similar menu to others. However, due to the shop’s small footprint, the bagels will be delivered from the Berkeley mothership location rather than made onsite. “There’s been endless people begging us to expand to Marin,” Winston told SFGATE. “They won’t have to cross the bridge anymore to get our bagels.”

Also set to open is a Santa Clara location in the new Mission Park Marketplace at 2050 Wyatt Drive. That shop was originally scheduled to debut in October, but Winston says the location has hit delays due to ongoing construction. If all goes well and the shop passes inspections, Santa Clara will be rolling in bagels by early November.

Fiorella is opening a new location in Noe Valley

Neighborhood Italian favorite Fiorella is adding one more location to its San Francisco family of restaurants, this time in Noe Valley, WhatNowSF reports. Fiorella is taking over the former Patxi’s Pizza Noe Valley location at 4042 24th Street, and a representative for the restaurant confirmed to SFist that the restaurant group aims to open the new location in spring.

Domaine Chandon gets an update on the occasion of its 50th anniversary

Domaine Chandon has long been a classic Napa Valley destination, but in conjunction with its 50th anniversary, the winery has undergone an extensive, three-year renovation, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Among the updates to the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy-owned brand are the addition of “several indoor and outdoor nooks” such as tented cabanas; a terrace called the Cove; a “retail boutique”; family-style lunch in a culinary garden; a private living room for wine club members; and the addition of a new daytime restaurant, Epicurean Hub. There, diners can reserve a five-course, prix-fixe menu for $155, complete with a pairing of still and sparkling Chandon wines.

Chome shares a new update on the restaurant

A few months ago, Chome, the quirky izakaya that has become an IYKYK favorite among San Franciscans, announced it would temporarily close on Sunday, August 27 due to a necessary rebuild of the space. The plan — at least when the temporary closure was first announced — was for the restaurant to return in late October, but now the restaurant shares that it’s relocating to a new space at 26th and Valencia streets. There is no return date set (or a specific address shared), so stay tuned.