7 Spooky Ways to Celebrate Halloween in San Francisco

Now that summer is finally in the rearview (at least, according to the calendar if not the weather) it’s time to embrace the creepy vibes as San Francisco’s bars and restaurants don their spookiest decorations and shake up the strongest cocktails around. Keep things chill with a Halloween-themed dinner, or get all Freddy Kreuger with a Nightmare on Elm Street-themed bar takeover. Whatever your ideal Halloween celebration might look like, there’s something out there for you.

“Ferry Flicks” at the Ferry Building has been running on Fridays throughout the month of October, pairing outdoor movie screenings with $5 Fort Point happy hour pours from 5 to 7 p.m. On Friday, October 27, Beetlejuice will be shown, starting at about 6:30 p.m. at the Ferry Building North Plaza, perfectly visible from Fort Point’s beer garden. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

If you thought a plane crash-themed bar couldn’t turn up the Halloween horror factor, you’d be wrong — Last Rites is going “Last Ritual” on customers from October 25 through October 31. Expect four new cocktails from the Last Rites team, plus an “immersive Halloween experience.” There’s no cover, but a one-drink minimum purchase is required (and it’s just polite).

Kona’s Street Market is channeling the Black Lagoon through the end of the month with over-the-top decorations and theme-appropriate cocktails. Sip on drinks such as the Death Rattle, a gin-based cocktail with additions of brandy, sherry, pineapple and lime juices, spiced oat orgeat, and bitters, or try one of the spooky nonalcoholic options of the night.

Rye loves to get crazy for Halloween, going all out with a bar theme each October — and this year is no exception. Saddle up to the Geary Street spot and prepare to live out your horror film nightmares with “Freddy Kruger’s Boiler Room: An homage to all things Nightmare on Elm Street.” The bar will be done up with Elm Street decor with plenty of photo opps for customers, along with an Elm Street-themed cocktail menu with drinks like “Now no one sleeps!” and “I’m your boyfriend now, Nancy!”

Get into the Halloween mood with a trio of treats from one of downtown’s newest bars, Holbrook House. PSL fans can try Holbrook’s version made with Sightglass Coffee, while the espresso martini drinkers amongst your group can tie one on with a pumpkin version to liven up the night. Those with a sweet tooth can place an order for some homemade pumpkin cookies, too.

If you’re looking for something relatively more chill, but still decidedly Halloween-themed, Canela is offering a six-course dinner, with items such as Monsters of the Deep, a calamari in ink sauce dish, and steampunk chicken wings. The special dinner runs from Friday, October 27 through Tuesday, October 31, though the restaurant is closed on Mondays. The event costs $66.6 per person, plus tax and gratuity — we see what you did there — and reservations can be made via OpenTable.

The Madrigal goes spooky with its annual MadriGHOUL event, transforming the space into an “ethereal realm with fog machines, creepy vines, carved pumpkins, hanging ghouls lurking in every corner.” The event will run from Friday, October 27 through Tuesday, October 31, with a live DJ on Saturday, October 28. Sip on one of four new cocktails from the SHOCKtail menu or nosh on some bites while you take in the ghoulish scene. Entry is free and costumes are encouraged, but reservations via Resy are recommended.