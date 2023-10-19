Family-Owned Jelly Belly Sold to Chicago Candy Company Ferrara

Jelly Belly, the Fairfield-based jelly bean company that has hosted many local elementary school children for candy-making factory tours, has sold, the Mercury News reports. The company has long been a family-owned operation since its founding in 1896, but now the Rowland family has accepted an offer from Ferrara Candy Company, which produces candies such as Nerds, Gobstoppers, and Sweetarts, among others.

Fairfield mayor Kathrine Roy told the newspaper that Jelly Belly will remain in Fairfield and that local jobs are safe. The sale price has not been released, but both parties expect the deal to be finalized by the end of the year.

Historic family winery in Napa sold to Canadian billionaire

Another winery deal in Napa has been signed, as Canadian news outlet Global News reports that “billionaire entrepreneur” Stephan Crétier purchased Vine Cliff Winery in Napa for $57 million in August. Crétier is the founder of GardaWorld, a private security firm based in Montreal, and the Vine Cliff purchase is his second winery deal in Napa — Crétier and his wife Stephany Maillery also bought the Roy Estate winery in Napa County back in 2017.

Half Moon Bay restaurant criticized for 18 percent surcharge during festival

Half Moon Bay restaurant Johnny’s is under some heat after adding in an 18 percent “festival service charge” during the town’s popular Art & Pumpkin Festival, SFGATE reports. Johnny’s co-owner Betsy del Fierro told the news outlet that she added the surcharge “when she learned that past customers have left low tips during the busy pumpkin festival celebration” and wanted to make sure staff would get adequate tips. With the “junk fee ban” being signed into California law last week, service fees are a hot topic in the restaurant world as the new law may make it illegal for restaurants and bars to charge diners mandatory service fees on top of the prices listed on menus.

La Onda winemaker dinner at Burdell

Oakland’s Burdell is launching its first winemaker dinner with a doozy of a guest: winemaker Dani Rozman of La Onda, based in the Sierra Foothills. Happening on Sunday, October 29, the dinner is an opportunity to try some of Rozman’s rarer wines; the five-course meal will feature five fall harvest wines as a pairing, for $135 per person. Tickets are available via Resy.