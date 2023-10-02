SoMa Neighborhood Staple Marlowe Might Be Forced to Relocate

Marlowe, the SoMa restaurant known for serving one of San Francisco’s most famous burgers, could be forced to move either temporarily or for good according to plans for a new mixed-use development submitted to the city. Since 2014, Marlowe has occupied a ground-floor space at 500 Brannan Street, but according to the San Francisco Standard, the building’s owner hopes to construct a new building on the site. The plans show a “five-story building with a roof deck, balconies, and a full-service restaurant.” Still, Marlowe owner James Nicholas says the restaurant team is “discussing the option of staying” while evaluating “other options.”

States Coffee in Berkeley has closed

East Bay Nosh reports that States Coffee has closed its Berkeley location on San Pablo Avenue. As baking operations ceased a few months ago, the owners tell the outlet the space was underutilized. States Coffee outposts in Oakland, Martinez, and Benicia remain open; the former Berkeley location will be taken over by Lavender Bakery.

Fik’s Cue lands a brick-and-mortar space in Alameda

Central Texas-style barbecue specialist Fik’s Cue has been a delivery and pick-up operation up until now, but per an Instagram post owners Reka and Fik Saleh have secured a brick-and-mortar space in Alameda. Details are sparse — the couple hasn’t shared an address yet — but stay tuned for updates.

Upcoming Malama Maui fundraisers for wildfire relief

Chef Ravi Kapur’s two restaurants Liholiho Yacht Club and Good Good Culture Club will host a lineup of fundraiser events for Maui wildfire relief with proceeds going to Napili Noho, “a community-based emergency distribution hub at Nāpili Park” in Lahina. The events include an artisans market ($125) on Sunday, October 8 at Good Good Culture Club from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by a dinner ($500) on Monday, October 9 starting at 5:30 p.m., featuring guest chef Sheldon Simeon of Tinroof in Maui and Top Chef fame, as well as local stars Pim Techamuanvivit (Nari, Kin Khao), Scott Nishiyama (Ethel’s Fancy), Sri Gopanthan (Copra, Ettan). Kumu hula Patrick Makuakane of Nā Lei Hulu I Ka Wēkiu will also attend to “set the intention of the evening and share hula with us.” Reservations for the October 9 dinner can be made via Resy.