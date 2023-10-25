This Decades-Old Peninsula Grocery Store Is Closing Permanently

Country Sun in Palo Alto is set to close its doors on December 24, ending its 50-year run selling organic grocery goods, Palo Alto Online reports. Scott Otte, the CEO of Country Sun told the online news site that they had looked to sell the business to a potential buyer, but the deal fell through earlier this month. In speaking with SFGATE, Otte says sales have remained 25 to 30 percent lower than before the pandemic. “It’s not sustainable,” Otte said. “We’ve tried to hold on as long as we could.”

The store has existed in some form since the 1970s, first beginning as an offshoot of another grocery store, Country Harvest, Palo Alto Online states. The store moved onto California Avenue in 1976 eventually moving into its current, larger space in 1980. About a dozen employees will be affected by the closure.

65-year-old Sacramento drive-in closes for good

Lou’s Drive-in in North Highlands will close on October 28, a mainstay for shakes and fries since 1958. The Sacramento Bee reports owners Leilan and Robert Kitchens tried to negotiate a building purchase with their landlords at 6229 Watt Avenue but were unable to reach an agreement; ultimately, Leilan Kitchens told the paper, money was just too tight to keep prices affordable.

Jewish Irish pop-up residency launches at Casements in November

Rachael Strickler is the “resident baker” at Casements, the popular Irish bar on Mission Street, but now she’s showing off a different side of her cooking with the launch of a residency (of sorts) highlighting Jewish Irish dishes. Ovinloven is Strickler’s pop-up, and she’ll take over the Casements kitchen Thursday through Saturday, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting in November. In an announcement on Instagram, Strickler calls it a deeply personal menu, with “intentive takes on nostalgic dishes,” such as matzo ball soup and corned beef brisket.

Clandestina Cocina pop-ups in Berkeley for the month of November

Speaking of pop-up residencies, Clandestina Cocina will take over the kitchen at Delirama on Solano Avenue in Berkeley for dinner service in November, according to a post on Instagram. Friday through Sunday, Clandestina Cocina will serve Cuban dishes from 5 to 10 p.m. (excluding November 4 and 11).