Thanksgiving 2023: Here Are Options for Takeout and Dine-In in San Francisco

In just about a month, many Americans will gather around the table for blowout feasts in celebration of Thanksgiving. For most, the holiday — with its origins in an uneasy, temporary alliance between 17th-century English settlers and members of the Wampanoag Confederacy — means a good excuse to eat food, watch football, and spend time with friends and family. And if you’re into cooking, it’s a fantastic day to go all out. For everyone else, never fear: there are plenty of solid options for a dinner out or a pre-cooked meal to take home. Here are Thanksgiving dinner options for takeout and dine-in at restaurants across San Francisco, which occupies the unceded Ancestral homeland of the Ramaytush Ohlone peoples.

Make Thanksgiving dinner reservations at these restaurants

Terrene

Located on the ground floor of 1 Hotel SF, Terrene will serve a veggie-packed Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 23. The menu costs $115 per person, with an optional wine pairing available for an additional $40, and includes dishes such as za’atar Parker House rolls, turkey breast roulade, smashed local potatoes with mushroom gravy, and a kabocha squash tartlet. Make reservations online.

La Société

Head to modern French bistro La Société for a four-course Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, November 23 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The menu includes an autumn salad with root vegetables, chestnut veloute, roasted turkey and sides, and an apple tart. Reservations can be made online.

3rd Cousin

Turn up the elegance on your Thanksgiving by booking a table at Michelin Guide-listed 3rd Cousin in Bernal Heights. The restaurant will be open for dinner on Thursday, November 23 with reservations available between noon and 7:45 p.m. Takeout options are also available online; the 2-person menu includes a starter, turkey and sides, and pie for $245.

Palette Tea House

For those who aren’t interested in turkey, dim sum destination Palette Tea House at San Francisco’s iconic Ghirardelli Square will be serving soup dumplings and fluffy bao on Thursday, November 23. Reservations, which are available online, can be made from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and require a $15 deposit per person, which will be refunded.

Harris’ Restaurant

If you’ve really procrastinated, note that Harris’ Restaurant, the classic steakhouse on Van Ness, will be taking a limited number of walk-ins on Thanksgiving Day. Diners who can snag a table in the piano lounge area can enjoy the $90, three-course meal that includes salad, turkey and sides, and pie. The menu is available from 3:30 to 10 p.m. alongside a limited number of individual meals for takeout, which will be available online.

Rosemary & Pine

For $325, Rosemary & Pine’s Thanksgiving kit feeds four people with dishes including chicory Caesar salad, citrus-brined turkey, sausage and maitake mushroom stuffing, and more. The meal will be available to order via the Rosemary & Pine website.

Order your takeout Thanksgiving dinner from these restaurants

SPQR

While most restaurants have you covered for smaller groups, SPQR has a larger option that feeds eight to 10 diners. The meal, which costs $580, includes lux items like turkey with black truffle gravy, cranberry kumquat conserva root vegetable ‘budino di pane,’ and mushroom-filled crespelle with marsala crema. Place an order via Resy for pick-up on Wednesday, November 22 between noon and 6 p.m. A smaller option feeds four to six for $340.

Gozu

For those who don’t dig turkey, Gozu offers a wagyu Thanksgiving option. For $395, four diners can enjoy smoked and slow-cooked barbecue wagyu, crab dip, wild mushrooms, and Kohishikari rice with furikake, among other courses. Orders will open on the Gozu website on November 1, and dinners can be picked up on November 22 between 1 and 4 p.m.

Che Fico Alimentari

If you’re in search of a vegetarian-friendly Thanksgiving feast, Che Fico Alimenari has you covered. The popular Italian restaurant offers both a turkey and vegetarian meal kit, both of which feed four diners. Orders can be placed before November 19 via Tock for pick-up on November 22 between 2 and 6 p.m. The vegetarian menu costs $325 and includes dishes such as butternut squash lasagna, potato gratin, and Brussels sprouts. A la carte options are available as well as beverage pairings.

These restaurants have pies and cocktails for takeout

Abaca

Modern Filipino restaurant Abaca, located at Fisherman’s Wharf, will be offering three pies for pick-up this Thanksgiving. Choose from buko pandan pie made with coconut pastry cream, pistachio creme, and grains of paradise, or pumpkin kalabasa cheesecake made with coconut graham cracker crust and miso coconut milk. There’s also a savory option: Beef kaldereta pie made with heirloom tomato, Colby jack cheese, and chile jelly. Each costs $55 and can be pre-ordered via Resy for pick-up on Wednesday, November 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Lord Stanley

Polk Street’s Lord Stanley has reservations open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, which will feature a full turkey feast. But diners who want to stay home can also order a range of pastries and pies for take-out including a large-format pear galette with pecan frangipane and rum raisin ice cream. Mulled wine and spiked cider kits are also available via Tock with pick-up on Wednesday, November 22 from noon to 9 p.m. or from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Bar Sprezzatura

Diners can order a full Thanksgiving feast for two for $145 from stunning Italian restaurant Bar Sprezzatura. But if you’re up for cooking your own dinner, you can also pick up seasonal jarred cocktails including pumpkin spice Aperol spritzes, turkey-fat washed negronis, and espresso martinis. Each cocktail costs $18 and can be ordered, along with meal kits, online.