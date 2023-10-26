 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

One of San Francisco’s Most Anticipated New Restaurants Opens Next Week Near Japantown

Diners can now grab reservations for 7 Adams, the new restaurant from the former Marlena chefs. The restaurant opens Wednesday, November 1.

by Lauren Saria
A ceramic bowl of broccoli garnished with edible flowers.
Reservations are now open for 7 Adams, which opens next week.
Liza Johnson
Next week one of the most anticipated restaurants opening this fall in the Bay Area will make its grand debut. 7 Adams, the new restaurant from the chef couple behind now-closed Marlena in Bernal Heights, opens on Wednesday, November 1 and reservations are available now via Resy. It’s been a long and tumultuous year for chefs David Fisher and Serena Chow Fisher. But that only makes the upcoming debut of their new restaurant 7 Adams extra sweet. “It definitely feels like a fresh start for us,” Chow Fisher says. “It kind of feels like a jumping-off point.”

The restaurant, which takes its name from the street address of Fisher’s childhood home, takes over the former Gardenias space at 1963 Sutter Street in Japantown near the Fillmore and Lower Pac-Heights neighborhoods. To bring the restaurant to life, the couple partnered with fast-growing local restaurant group Hi Neighbor Hospitality, the team behind Bay Area restaurants and bars including the Vault Steakhouse, Trestle, the Madrigal, and Mama in Oakland. The hospitality company has also partnered with Sutro Lands End Partners to overhaul and reopen the historic Cliff House restaurant space at Ocean Beach.

A group of people stand in front of a wall of leaves.
Left to right: Tai Ricci, Jason Halverson, David Fisher, Serena Chow Fisher, and Ryan Cole of 7 Adams
Tara Rudolph

Fans should stay tuned for more menu details next week but can expect a price point and format somewhat similar to what the couple offered at Marlena. Unlike at Marlena, however, the 7 Adams menu will include a mix of both set dishes and courses where diners can choose between two or three options. The price point will be $87 per person with supplements and beverages available at an additional cost. David Fisher says he’s excited to flex his pasta-making muscles at this new restaurant, so expect to see a couple of options there, plus Chow Fisher’s seasonally inflected desserts to end the meal.

In July, Fisher and Chow Fisher announced their sudden departure from Marlena, the Bernal Heights restaurant the couple opened during the height of the pandemic and shepherded to Michelin-star status just a year later. The couple cited “a prolonged deterioration of the business relationship” with Marlena owner Stephan Roulland as the reason for their departure, which preceded the restaurant’s closure. In October, Roulland and wife Julia Indovina debuted a new restaurant called Foliage in the 300 Precita Avenue space. Chef Mo Bejar heads up the kitchen, which continues to follow the same menu format as was offered at Marlena: a relatively affordable $75 prix fixe menu of four courses that will change every week.

7 Adams (1963 Sutter Street) opens on Wednesday, November 1. Reservations are open now via Resy.

