It’s always a good Thursday when a hometown hero announces an opening. In this case, a popular Bay Area brewery is set to open on Cole Street in San Francisco. Woods Beer & Wine Co. will open its newest location in the former Reverie Cafe space in early 2024, and owner Jim Woods tells the Chronicle the newest outpost will serve Lovely’s Oklahoma-style burgers.

This seventh Woods location will serve the business’s suite of brews, and the owner says that while the vibe is meant to be distinct from other locations, fans can anticipate something like Woods Lowside on Haight Street. To that end, Woods Lowside serves Joyride Pizza and this new location — in addition to Woods’s incoming San Anselmo outpost also due to open in early 2024 — will sell those drive-thru style burgers from Lovely’s. Reverie Cafe closed at 848 Cole Street after 21 years in business with ownership citing issues with the landlord as reasons to close.

Valencia Street ice cream shop tagged with pro-Palestinian messaging

Smitten Ice Cream, founded in 2009 by Jewish American Robyn Sue Fisher, had its Mission District location tagged on October 25. Mission Local reports the shop had “FREE PALESTIEN,” with the second word misspelled, written in graffiti on the front window while other windows were covered in plastic. It’s unclear if anything has been stolen, and no arrests have been made at this time. Neither Fisher nor a store manager commented on the incident to Mission Local.

Saison beverage director opens wine bar in Scotts Valley

Mark Bright, the co-founder and beverage director of the Saison Hospitality Group, just opened the doors to Saison Cellar & Wine Bar at 222 Mount Hermon Road in Scotts Valley. Lookout Santa Cruz reports the first wine bar from the restaurant group, known for powerhouse fine dining restaurants Saison and Angler in San Francisco, is also the first wine bar in Scotts Valley. Second and third locations of Saison Cellar & Wine Bar, focusing on wines from France and the Santa Cruz Mountains, will open in San Francisco and Los Gatos in 2024.

Pandesal doughnuts head to Piedmont Avenue

Pando, a doughnuts and coffee pop-up dishing Filipino-style fare including milo chocolate malt and peach milk tea, is taking over Colombian-South American restaurant Mago. The joint operation, only the third pop-up for the young doughnut fiends, takes place October 29 from 10 a.m. to noon, or until all those treats are gone.