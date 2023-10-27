9 Don’t-Miss Deals to Catch During SF Restaurant Week

It is once again time for San Francisco Restaurant Week, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association’s bi-annual push to fill restaurants all over the city by drawing in diners with special deals. If you’re not already familiar with how it works, here’s what to know: Restaurants of all types will offer multi-course menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner at set price points, creating opportunities for diners to get out and explore new places at a discount or just revisit an old favorite while saving a little dough.

This fall, the event is extended to overlap with APEC Economic Leaders’ Week. That means SF Restaurant Week runs for a full 14 days from Friday, November 3 to Thursday, November 13.

Here are some of the most exciting deals to take advantage of during the event. For those looking to check out the full slate of menus on their own, head over to the SF Restaurant Week website.

Bar Agricole

Dinner, $45

This SoMa bar wins extra points for offering a dinner deal that includes both a famously fabulous cheeseburger plus Tajin-seasoned fruit and something sweet (single-origin chocolate), but also a cocktail. Restaurant Week diners can have either a house Old Fashioned made with biodynamic brandy and two kinds of bitters or a beer from Sante Adairius. Reserve a table online.

Brenda’s French Soul Food

Brunch, $25

The only thing more fun than brunch is probably getting a deal on brunch so head to this beloved local destination for beignets and eggs for both. The Restaurant Week menu includes either a fried chicken or Florentine eggs Benedict plus a mimosa for $25. Reserve a table online.

Cassava

Brunch, $40

With a prime location on Columbus, Cassava is a great spot for dinner but the restaurant’s brunch deal feels like a steal. For $40 diners enjoy a choice of starter — think chicken liver mousse or buttermilk fried chicken — followed by entrees such as baked eggs, a burger, or mussels and fries. Reserve a table on the Cassava website.

Damansara

Dinner, $45

This Malaysian restaurant in cozy Noe Valley has a $45 Restaurant Week dinner deal running Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. until sold out. Choose from mains including laksa, nasi lemak with fried chicken, or hot chile crab, which comes with lou-sang slaw, a flight of hawker-inspired snacks, and cassava butter cake. Check the Damansara website for reservations and details.

Gozu

Dinner, $90

The full Gozu tasting menu costs $225, but for Restaurant Week the wagyu-centric restaurant will offer its four-course GOZU-Chan menu for $90. Diners will also have the option to add on supplements and beverages. Reserve a seat on Tock.

Gumbo Social

Dinner, $30

Dontaye Ball of Gumbo Social gained many fans selling his “build your own gumbo” at farmer’s markets around town before opening his Bayview restaurant. Head there during Restaurant Week for a $30 dinner deal that includes a choice of both gumbo and a po’boy, plus salad and dessert. There are vegan-friendly options for both as well.

La Societe

Dinner, $45

This modern French bistro is doing three courses for Restaurant Week with a menu that includes riffs on classics such as tuna carpaccio a la Nicoise, beef oxtail terrine, hanger steak aux poivre, and pot de creme. Book a table online.

Palette Tea House

Dinner, $45

Palette Tea House, the massive dim sum destination at Ghirardelli Square, will have special Restaurant Week menus for both lunch and dinner. Best of all there are vegetarian options available for both meals, too, and all diners will get a “Dim Sum Treasure Basket” full of three different dumplings followed by mains like Peking duck with caviar or black truffle morel chow fun. Reserve your table online.

Rad Radish

Lunch, $15

For a quick and affordable lunch deal look no further than this fully plant-based Hayes Valley restaurant where Restaurant Week means a choice of a kale salad or crispy plant-based chicken sandwich plus a gluten-free chocolate chip flaxseed cookie.

SF Restaurant Week runs from November 3 through November 16. Visit the SF Restaurant Week website for a full list of participating businesses.