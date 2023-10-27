Sausage Staple Rosamunde to Close Its Final Location in November

Rosamunde’s sausages have been a staple of San Francisco for more than 20 years, beginning with its first location next to Lower Haight beer haven Toronado. Rosamunde grew to add on two locations in Oakland, while also adding on a second San Francisco location in the Mission in 2010, serving its sausages alongside craft beer. The Temescal shop has since shuttered in 2017, while the original Haight Street location closed its doors in late 2019, followed by the Swan’s Market outpost in September 2020. Now, Rosamunde announced via Instagram that the final shop at 2832 Mission Street is closing as of Tuesday, November 21.

“Although we are sad to say goodbye to the neighborhood, we feel fortunate to have served such a wide and diverse community,” the message reads in part. “We’d like to thank our current and past patrons for their support throughout the years.” The business was popular with customers for its various sausages, including cheddar brats, hot Italian, wild boar, merguez, and chicken cherry, all served on French rolls.

The original location of Rosamunde was a longtime staple of Lower Haight, making a perfect pairing with the extensive beer selection at Toronado. News of that closure dismayed fans, although the space was quickly resurrected as Berliner Berliner, a German sausage grill launched under longtime Rosamunde employee, Christine Blunck. At the time, Rosamunde owner Josh Margolis told Hoodline, “As we run our business, we evaluate whether we can keep going because business is good or not. We have opened and closed other locations over the years. It just came time to close this location. Things change and then you change, and that’s the way it has to be in the restaurant business.”

Despite the end of the last Rosamunde location, there is still one way fans can get their hands on its popular sausages — the Rosamunde menu will live on at Willkommen in the Castro, the team shares.

Eater SF reached out to Rosamunde owner Josh Margolis for comment and will update the story if we hear back.

Rosamunde Sausage Grill (2832 Mission Street) is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Rosamunde’s final day of service is Tuesday, November 21.