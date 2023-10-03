Ferry Plaza Farmers Market Favorite Proyecto Diaz Coffee Is Opening in Oakland

One of the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market’s go-to coffee vendors will open its first permanent location later this year. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Proyecto Diaz Coffee will open a coffee shop at 1416 20th Street in West Oakland by early November. The company, which has been a regular vendor at the Ferry Building on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for years, is known for sourcing beans from small farmers in Mexico and Latin America. It roasts its coffee at a facility in the East Bay, about a mile from where the company’s first brick-and-mortar cafe will open, the Chronicle reports. On the menu, expect drip coffee, espresso, and specialty drinks that will be familiar to the company’s fans including “cinnamon-infused cafe de olla latte and cold brew lemonade,” the Chronicle reports.

This Oakland Irish pub is closing due in part to ‘rising crime’

The Mercury News reports that the nearly seven-year-old Irish pub Slainte will close on October 31 in part due to “the rising crime in the area.” Owner Jackie Gallanagh made the announcement on the business website. “Summer was very slow and between decreasing business and increasing costs of supplies and labor, along with the rising crime in the area, we just can’t make the numbers work anymore,” the post reads.

Sonoma has a new seafood spot from the Valley Bar + Bottle team

The folks behind Valley Bar + Bottle, one of Sonoma’s coolest natural wine destinations, have opened a new restaurant called Valley Swim Club at 18709 Arnold Drive. The Chronicle reports the focus is “classic seafood staples like New England-style rolls ($16) and fried whole belly clams ($20).” There’s a short wine list and the owners say they hope it’ll be less of a tourist destination than their original business.

Jane the Bakery quietly opened an outpost in the North Bay

In case you missed it: Jane the Bakery, which already has a handful of locations across San Francisco, added a shop in Tiburon, the Marin Independent Journal reports. Called Jane/Marin, the business was previously Sweet Things bakery owned by Marsha Lasky and Sharon Leach since 1977. When the duo went to retire, they sold the business to Jane the Bakery owner and founder Amanda Michael. Stop by 1 Blackfield Drive in Tiburon for a menu that mixes Sweet Things favorites and Jane the Bakery classics.

Prepare yourselves: It’s Fleet Week.

Buckle up because San Francisco Fleet Week is back, which means you’re likely either looking for a good spot to watch the show — perhaps a rooftop bar, one of these restaurants with stellar views, or just one of the restaurants and bars around Fisherman’s Wharf — or heading toward a quiet place where you can avoid the hubbub. If you fall into the latter category, there are plenty of dark and moody dive bars to hide out in, or head out to the westside and have a day.