Longstanding Downtown Lunch Spot Sai’s Just Reopened in Its New North Beach Location

Sai’s Vietnamese has been a San Francisco favorite for 41 years, but despite its popularity, the restaurant almost closed in February 2022 when it came to the end of its lease at 505 Washington Street. But the business’ landlord, real estate firm Shvo, helped the restaurant find a new location, and Sai’s reopened on Monday, October 2, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The restaurant moved into the former Bask space at 42 Columbus Avenue, a block away from its previous location. An added bonus? Craft beer on tap, plus wine and soju cocktails.

Rize Up Bakery inks a cookbook deal

In just the last few years, Rize Up Bakery has grown from a pop-up to a full-fledged bakery selling loaves in local grocery stores and hoagie rolls to sandwich shops. Now the bakery has reached another goal: a cookbook. The bakery announced in an Instagram post that Rize Up owner Azikiwee Anderson is working with food writer Leena Trivedi-Grenier to write a “cookbook that aims to make sourdough baking as accessible as possible, especially for those people who haven’t traditionally been represented in the space,” Publishers Marketplace writes.

Not-so-secret secret speakeasy Marianne’s returns

After closing during the pandemic and getting a refresh, speakeasy salon Marianne’s — the one located behind the Cavalier near Fifth and Mission streets — is back open, Tablehopper reports. The bar is now open by reservation or drop-in for drinks and bites from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Sacraemnto’s beloved Shoki Ramen returns (again)

After being forced to temporarily close due to “unforeseeable and unresolved maintenance issues” back at the start of August just after reopening in May, and now the owners of Shoki Ramen shared on Instagram that they are re-reopening this week. The family says the construction issues are not resolved, but since they have bills to pay, they “decided to open and do our best under the circumstances.” They asked customers to be patient, as it “really is going to be a husband-wife team so we might be slow.”

Meet Eater writer and cookbook author Hillary Dixler Canavan at Omnivore

If you haven’t heard, Eater has a new cookbook out, and Eater restaurant editor and cookbook author Hillary Dixler Canavan will be at Omnivore Books at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 to promote Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes From the Authority on Where to Eat and Why It Matters. Dixler Canavan will be joined by chefs Reem Assil and Belinda Leong, and the event is free to attend.