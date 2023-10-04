Hit Singaporean Restaurant Mama Judy Has Closed After Less Than a Month in Business

This is a curated list of the Bay Area’s most notable and permanent restaurant and bar closures, with new updates published once a week. See a closing we missed? Then drop us a line.

October 4

FIDI — As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times, mega coffee retailer Starbucks announced plans to close seven locations around San Francisco on or by October 22. The news came via an internal email from regional vice president for Northern California Jessica Borton to employees. In the email, Borton says the company considers “several factors” before deciding to close locations. All seven stores set to close are in the SoMa, Union Square, Financial District, and Cathedral Hill neighborhoods.

INNER SUNSET — Peruvian restaurant Fresca took to Instagram to share the news that it’d be closing its location in the Inner Sunset at the end of September. On the upside, the company shared that its renovated location in Noe Valley will reopen soon.

ALAMEDA — Despite immediately wooing fans with its Singaporean curry puffs and noodle soups, Mama Judy Hawker Fare closed its doors at the end of September — just a few weeks after making its debut in Alameda. Owner Judy Wee shared the news on Instagram, explaining that she doesn’t feel owning a restaurant “is a good fit.”

BERKELEY — States Coffee closed its location on San Pablo Avenue in Berkeley, East Bay Nosh reports. The coffee shop and bakery space will be taken over by Berkeley-based Lavender Bakery. States’ locations in Oakland, Martinez, and Benicia remain open.

OAKLAND — Vegan Mob, the popular vegan barbecue and soul food business, closed its original brick-and-mortar in Oakland at the end of September — but fans can now head to a new San Francisco outpost at 90 Charter Oak Avenue to get a fix.

OAKLAND — Modern Irish pub Slainte, located at 131 Broadway in Oakland, will close permanently on October 31, the Mercury News reports. Owner Jackie Gallanagh posted a statement to the business website. “Summer was very slow and between decreasing business and rising costs of supplies and labor, along with the rising crime in the area, we just can’t make the numbers work anymore,” the post reads in part.