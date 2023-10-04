Check Out This Life-Sized ‘The Last of Us’-Inspired Zombie Made Entirely of Bread

Whether it be bloaters, rat kings, or clickers, the zombie mushroom monstrosities of HBO’s The Last of Us are undeniably spooktacular. But it’s only in the Bay Area that one could encounter one of the shambling horrors made entirely of bread. That’s thanks to Benicia’s One House Bakery which just debuted its annual pop culture-inspired creation of starches; last year’s was the Harrison Ford homage Pan Solo, composed of carbohydrates rather than carbonite. In 2021 it was the trio of Pain-dough-lorian, Baby Dough-da, and the Pandroid, and in 2023 Pedro Pascal intellectual property is back.

Aptly titled “The Last of Crust,” this clicker version of a zombie is made of bread and wiring like the former bread statues made by the Solano County business. The viral creations are all made to be entered in the Downtown Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Contest, this year marking the event’s 16th year. In an email, One House Bakery owner Hannalee Pervan, who makes all the creations alongside her mom and bakery co-owner Catherine Pervan, said the owners fell in love with the show. “And let’s be honest,” Pervan wrote. “We also fell in love with Pedro Pascal.”

Standing as tall as one of the show’s zombies, the entry sports a One House Bakery tee beneath a hoodie while the mushrooms spill out from its chest and head. A wall of cordyceps in all their mutating glory stands behind the bread-y creature. Only time will tell if One House Bakery wins the competition, with judging ending Sunday, October 23, and all entrants on display for the rest of the month in downtown Benicia. Paper voting ballots are available at Benicia Main Street, the 30 participating businesses, and the Benicia Farmers Market.