According to a post on the business's Instagram, Lyon & Swan, a supper club on Columbus Avenue in the Jackson Square neighborhood, has closed. The restaurant and entertainment venue opened less than a year ago in November 2022 and is part of a three-story project from Sonoma Country winery Eco Terreno. The multi-use building houses a ground floor tasting room where customers can sip Eco Terreno’s biodynamic wines, Lyon & Swan in the basement, and a “private tasting room for Eco Terreno wine club members and special events,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported last year.

The announcement didn’t provide a reason for the supper club’s sudden closure but it seems there may be larger changes in the works for the three-story space. The Eco Terreno website states the winery’s San Francisco tasting room — the one located above Lyon & Swan — is temporarily closed as of October 1. “We plan to reopen with minimal changes to our services starting Thursday, October 12th,” the post reads. “More information regarding the tasting room temporary closure, new business hours, and any other updates will be available soon.”

During its 11-month run, Lyon & Swan hosted a regular schedule of live entertainment including appearances by swing bands, soloists, and drag performers. The menu included dishes such as an heirloom tomato and cucumber salad, lamb osso bucco, and baked Alaska. Eco Terreno’s own wines were available alongside a bottle list that included New and Old-World selections plus cocktails and beer.