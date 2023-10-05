Share All sharing options for: Formerly Michelin-Starred Lord Stanley Is Back, Except Now It’s a Modern French Bistro

Two years after Lord Stanley flipped into a pop-up space hosting visiting chefs from all over the country and world, the restaurant is returning to its fine dining roots. Sort of. On Wednesday, October 5, the reign of Turntable by Lord Stanley is officially over (at least, in San Francisco) as husband-and-wife owners Rupert and Carrie Blease turn the Lord Stanley reins over to chef de cuisine Nathan Matkowsky.

Matkowsky will oversee the kitchen as it transforms into what the owners are calling a “Californian ‘Bistro de Luxe.’” As the descriptor implies, that means the a la carte menu will include some French classics such as duck terrine with curried apple; wagyu bavette tartare with hazelnut, paprika, and chives; and escargot on house-made brioche toast. Heartier options such as cod au vin and whole duck a l’orange will round out the options. Matkowsky will be dry-aging some of the meats and fish in-house including Liberty Farms ducks, pigeons, wagyu beef chops, and whole trout and cod.

There’s also a tasting menu option for those who favor leaving the decision-making up to the chef. The $165, eight-course menu doesn’t appear to overlap much with the a la carte selection, featuring dishes such as cherry tomato and tomato water gelée with geoduck and clams, plus nori and shiso; chicken thigh mandu with baby radish and turnip served in a roasted hen consommé; and Californian squab with wild rice and Madeira sauce. The meal will end with a choice of dessert by pastry chef Harper Zapf.

They’ll also continue to use that takeout window, offering a separate to-go menu entirely. That’s where you’ll be able to pick up Matkowsky’s Korean fried chicken. It’ll be available by the half-bird in two flavors — green chile and ginger, or honey mustard — along with sides of “crispy cheesy spicy rice” and marinated bean sprouts. A selection of French pastries such as Paris-Brest, gâteau opéra, and clafoutis.

Meanwhile, Turntable by Lord Stanley lives on in its own way. Through October 22, the Bleases are taking the Turntable show down to Los Angeles, popping up at Tuk Tuk Thai, and they’re also in Santa Rosa through the end of the month. The poolside pop-up at Lazeaway Club inside the Flamingo Resort stars New York-based chef Susan Kim of Doshi and Tuk Tuk’s chef Amanda Kuntee Maneesilassan.

Lord Stanley (2065 Polk Street) is accepting reservations for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Takeout is available Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.