San Franciscans Can Slam Applebee’s Dollaritas All November Long Thanks to This Man

Between APEC taking over downtown and SF Restaurant Week happening everything, everywhere, all at once, there’s plenty going on right now in San Francisco. But here’s another thing to add to the list: As announced on Monday via Twitter/X, Applebee’s has extended its notorious Dollarita deal through the end of November. For those not in the know about the legendary Dollarita, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Head over to Applebee’s, fork over a single dollar bill, and you can slam a 12-ounce margarita made with well tequila, lime mix, and triple sec. The extended deal is only available at the Applebee’s location at Fisherman’s Wharf — and if you’re wondering why the city by the bay gets such special treatment, you can look to none other than mustachioed local guy turned Internet sensation Steve Mazzari.

Mazzari became a viral sensation a couple of weeks ago, after being interviewed by local news outlet KTVU on October 27 and inadvertently advertising the bargain margarita. “Within hours,” per SFist, “‘Dollarita Steve’ had garnered plenty of attention, in particular from ‘Gay Twitter, which responded enthusiastically to his looks.’” Mazzari, who reportedly works as a software engineer, has been riding the wave of fame ever since — appearing on Cameo to voice his support of gay and trans rights and, most recently, partnering up with Applebee’s to promote the extension of the Dollarita deal. If you’re hoping to meet Dollarita Steve in person, heading to the Fisherman’s Wharf Applebee’s isn’t a bad idea — but last week he also showed up at Hi Tops in the Castro, SFist shares, so just be sure to keep those eyes peeled.

Restaurateur pleads guilty to wage theft

The former owner of three Bay Area restaurants — Kome Japanese Seafood Buffet in Daly City, Tomi Japanese Seafood and Grill in San Jose, and Tomi Japanese Seafood Buffet in Concord — pled guilty to felony charges of wage theft and tax evasion, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Investigators found that David Leung “stole more than $893,000 in wages from employees and failed to pay $287,697 in sales tax to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration as well as $171,821 in employment taxes to the state Employment Development Department.”

Legacy South Bay burger joint will relocate

Seventy-five-year-old burger joint Kirk’s Steakburgers will close its doors at 2388 South Bascom Avenue in Campbell on November 15 — but fans need not fear. The legacy restaurant, known as “the city’s ‘original burger joint,’” per the Mercury News, will reopen just across the street at 2509 South Bascom Avenue.

Prizefighter Bar has opened a bottle shop

Emeryville’s Prizefighter Bar just welcomed a sister business to the mix. Prizefighter Bottle Shop, located at 1320 67th Street, is now open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. offering “a curated selection of the finest bottles from around the corner and around the globe.”