One of San Francisco’s Finest Bagel Makers Is Opening Up Shop in Cow Hollow

One of San Francisco’s best bagel makers will open a new outpost on Union Street before the end of the year. Dogpatch-based Daily Driver is adding to the Bay Area’s big Bagel Moment with a third outpost in Cow Hollow, and the grand opening is already slated for December 6. The newest shop will open at 1977 Union Street with a 1970s car theme, and co-owner Tamara Hick’s 1977 Ford Ranchero will be parked out front on opening day. “When I first moved to the Bay in 1991, I lived on Van Ness and Union streets,” Hick says. “This opening is super exciting. A little scary, but it’s such a great community.”

She says the company was looking to expand to an area with people out and about, and she thinks Cow Hollow has been rebounding from the pandemic with style. The entire menu at the new shop should be familiar to those who’ve visited Daily Driver’s Ferry Building outpost. However, fans will also be able to look forward to new options including smoothies, new sandwiches, and other grab-and-go items. An egg, cheese, and kimchi bagel sandwich, highlighting San Francisco’s own Volcano Kimchi, is just one of the soon-to-be neighborhood favorites.

Other new additions will include an egg, cheese, and sausage bagel sandwich relying on Rossotti Ranch for veal and pork. Salads, soups, schmears, and a selection of cheeses from the Hicks’ sister business Tomales Farmstead will be available, in addition to the company’s own roasted coffee, the Daily Driver Blend. Whey smoothies, usually a seasonal offering at Daily Driver, will be mainstays on the menu. The drinks feature whey byproducts from the Hicks’ Tomales cheese farm plus hyper-seasonal ingredients such as kale and pomegranate in the winter and berries in the summer. The team is making yogurt in-house now, too, alongside their own cream cheese, though these two items rely on Silva Family Dairy milk. Pretzels with cheese dip and mini bagels, known as bagelinos, will be available for the kids.

Hick and David Jablons started Daily Driver in a refurbished 7,200-square-foot garment reconstruction workshop in the Dogpatch neighborhood in July 2019, opening their Ferry Building location in January 2020. It’s been a wild ride but she says she’s feeling plugged in and optimistic. “We’re the only certified organic bagelry in Northern California,” Hick says. “We just really want to continue what we started: Bringing amazing ingredients, regeneratively grown, to urban eaters.”

Daily Driver (1977 Union Street) will open its newest location on December 6. Opening hours will be