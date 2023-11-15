A Family-Run Steakhouse Will Reopen on the Peninsula Before the End of the Year

A nearly 20-year-old, family-run steakhouse will reopen on the Peninsula later this year. Izzy’s on the Peninsula, formerly Izzy’s San Carlos, has been closed since June 2022 but returns before the end of the year following a redesign by design firm GACHOT. The 7,500-square-foot restaurant will seat an impressive 245 guests across several spaces including a main dining room, a bar and lounge, two private dining rooms, and an outdoor garden patio. A firm reopening date hasn’t been set, but the restaurant is accepting event bookings in late December 2023 and 2024.

Alongside the new look, executive chef Vincent Castillo will roll out a new menu. At its center, diners can look forward to a selection of steaks. Most of the beef will come from USDA-certified Creekstone Farms including a 12-ounce New York strip and an 8-ounce filet mignon. Bay Area-based purveyor Flannery Beef will provide a smaller selection of off-menu cuts. Starters will include Dungeness crab fritters, prime rib sliders, and drunken prawns, while non-steak options will range from salmon with peppers and pickled fennel or pan-seared whole trout.

The wine list — created by Jose Gutierrez, Izzy’s assistant general manager and beverage director, and local expert Debbie Zachareas — includes both New and Old World wines with a handful of selections from Napa Valley, Sonoma County, and Mendocino County. A full bar will also be available; on the cocktail front look for options like the Notable Harlots, made with vodka, vanilla, passionfruit, pineapple, and lime, and served with a rose bubbles sidecar. The Portuguese Coffee aims to satisfy espresso martini cravings with rum, coffee liqueur, hot coffee, Cointreau, cinnamon, cream, and a caramelized sugar rim.

The Peninsula restaurant reopens as the flagship Izzy’s Steakhouse in the Marina remains closed for its own renovation. That restaurant, which went dark in September, is expected to reopen in the summer of 2024.

Located at 525 Skyway Road in San Carlos, Izzy’s on the Peninsula will serve dinner nightly. For updates and more information check the Izzy’s on the Peninsula website and Instagram.