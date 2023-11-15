Let These Stunning Pies Be the Stars of Your Thanksgiving Table

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Buckle up because ready or not, Thanksgiving is just around the corner. As you start defrosting those massive turkeys and pulling out the family stuffing recipe, don’t forget about the sweet ending to your holiday meal. Kudos to all the ambitious hosts who plan to bake their own whipped cream-topped pumpkin pies, but for those who hope to outsource the meal’s grand finale, we’re here to help. Bakeries across the Bay Area, the ancestral homeland of the Muwekma Ohlone people, have a slew of pies available for pick-up and delivery — plus some nontraditional Thanksgiving desserts like artfully layered sheet cakes, flaky tarts, and more.

Here are five excellent options for Thanksgiving pies throughout the San Francisco Bay Area — add these to the many restaurants and bakeries serving whole meals and desserts for pick-up and dine-in this year.

Jane the Bakery

With six options for pick-up locations including Jane the Bakery near Japantown, Toy Boat by Jane on the westside, and Jane Marin across the bridge, there’s perhaps no more convenient Thanksgiving dessert option than Jane. Orders should be placed online with pick-up dates between Monday, November 20, and Thanksgiving Day. And as for the menu, it’s offering everything from classic apple and pumpkin pies to cranberry mascarpone and hot buttered rum tarts. A selection of Thanksgiving treats includes even more special items: brown butter pumpkin flan, pumpkin spice cake with caramel buttercream, orange cranberry polenta cake, shortbread pumpkins, and apple butter babka.

Maison Alyzee

Peninsula bakery Maison Alyzee can put a little fresh twist on your Thanksgiving dinner with three types of pie available for order this year. The menu keeps things pretty classic — choose between pumpkin, pecan, or apple — but each pie takes things up a notch with details such as handmade muscovado sugar shells and whipped mascarpone cream. What’s more, customers can select the pie size that works best for their party: 6-inch pies serve between 4-6 diners, 7-inch pies suit 6-8, 8-inch pies feed 8-10, and 9-inch pies are perfect for parties of 10-12. Prices range from $49-96 depending on size, and orders can be picked up now through December 2 in either Mountain View or Burlingame.

Three Babes Bakeshop

If you’re looking to go all-in on pies this year, San Francisco’s Three Babes Bakeshop has you covered with the Whole Shebang, a bundle of the bakery’s three most popular holiday pies (apple, bourbon pecan, and pumpkin), plus a pie server and whipped cream. The pie extravaganza costs $140, and those looking for individual pies also have plenty of options as well including a gluten-free bittersweet chocolate pecan and vegan blackberry crumble. Single pies cost $45, and Thanksgiving pick-up will be available between Tuesday, November 21, and Thursday, November 23 at 2797 16th Street in the Mission. San Francisco delivery is also available, with wider Bay Area delivery offered through Good Eggs and Feed.

Edith’s Pie

This year former pop-up Edith’s Pie will host Thanksgiving pie pick-up out of its new Oakland shop, located at 412 22nd Street. Online orders are already open, and this year’s menu includes an impressive seven options: Double Crusted Apple Pie, Caramel Apple Oat, Maple Pecan, Pumpkin, Chocolate Hazelnut Cream, Cranberry Orange Streusel, and Vegan Cranberry Orange. Each pie costs between $44-46 with the option to add on regular or vegan whipped cream. Orders can be picked up between November 20 and 23 from either 8 a.m. to noon or 4 to 8 p.m. — and while there may be a small number of walk-up pies available, wise pie-lovers should order ahead.

Ono Bakehouse

You’ve got until November 20 to place your Thanksgiving pie order from Ono Bakehouse, the East Bay’s dedicated Hawaiian bakery. The holiday line-up includes three varieties of haupia pie — Okinawan sweet potato, chocolate, and pumpkin — plus a peanut butter chocolate pie with a graham cracker crust. For those who want to round out their dessert course with more than just pie, the bakery also has two sizes of Queen Emma cakes, named for Hawaii’s Queen Emma Kalanikaumakaʻamano Kaleleonālani Naʻea Rooke, and made with layers of guava cake, guava curd, lilikoi cake, lilikoi curd, coconut cake, and coconut haupia. Orders can be placed online for pick up between 6 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 or 9 to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at 1014 Fruitvale Avenue in Oakland.