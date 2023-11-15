The Trick Dog Team Is Bringing a Fast-Casual Restaurant and Bar to Mission Rock

The team behind iconic San Francisco cocktail bar Trick Dog is expanding with a new restaurant slated for the upcoming Mission Rock development. Quik Dog, the takeout operation launched by the Trick Dog team during the pandemic, will get its own permanent home by late 2024, a press release shared on Wednesday. The fast-casual restaurant will be located at the Canyon, the first building to open at Mission Rock, a 28-acre mixed-use development being built across from Oracle Park.

This will be the first standalone Quik Dog restaurant, and diners can expect a menu of burgers, hot dogs, salads, and fries — plus a full bar, notable since the Trick Dog team has earned plenty of accolades including winning “World’s Best Cocktail Menu” at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards twice, and earning multiple nominations for the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Bar Program award. The restaurant will join an ever-growing and impressive roster of local businesses slated to open at the development. Previously announced tenants include Arsicault Bakery and Ike’s Love and Sandwiches.

The restaurant comes about thanks to a partnership between the San Francisco Giants, developer Tishman Speyer, the Port of San Francisco, and Bon Vivants Hospitality, which currently operates Trick Dog and previously operated Boy Voyage and, later, Chezchez on Valencia Street. It’ll move into a 4,133-square-foot street-level space at “the base of The Canyon on the corner of Third Street and China Basin Park,” per a release.