A New Restaurant From the Burma Superstar Team Will Spash Down Next to Chase Center

A new restaurant from the team behind Burma Love and Burma Superstar is set to open in Thrive City, the retail complex surrounding Chase Center, the home of Golden State Warriors. Kayah is set to open in summer 2024, featuring popular dishes from its sister restaurants and “a variety of original Burmese dishes,” according to a press release. Slated to set up shop next to Gott’s Roadside in the West Plaza area of Thrive City, the new restaurant will have a full bar, plenty of televisions — to watch Warriors games, naturally — plus a heated outdoor patio.

Thrive City has managed to attract a number of local restaurants and bars to its complex over the years, with more still on the way. In addition to Kayah, Che Fico Pizzeria is also preparing to open its doors near Chase Center in early 2024. Kayah, meanwhile, is just the latest restaurant from Burma Food Group, which opened Teakwood in Hayes Valley last spring.

Anchor Union launches fundraising effort

The Anchor Brewing Union is continuing its bid to purchase the company following its abrupt closure this past summer. On Wednesday, November 15, the union launched a community round of fundraising via WeFunder, sharing the investment deck for the Anchor SF Cooperative and introducing its leadership team. The union says it’s looking for help reaching the first $250,000 milestone.

Oakland sushi spot heads to North Beach

It seems that to-go sushi spot Ebiko in Oakland is planning to make the leap across the Bay Bridge. Tablehopper spied a liquor license application from Ebiko owner David Liu, suggesting he’ll be moving into the former Caffe Roma space at 526 Columbus Avenue in North Beach. Stay tuned.

Ramen Shop hosts a Filipino pop-up Friday

As previously mentioned, Brooklyn Vietnamese pop-up Be Bep is setting up some special dishes for a dinner tonight at Oakland’s Ramen Shop tonight — and the Oakland resaturant is also cooking up some Filipino fare for Friday, November 17 in its side bar, featuring squid ink adobo and dinuguan, starting at 5 p.m.

14 Bay Area Starbucks shops will strike today

Starbucks regulars may know Thursday, November 16 as the company’s “Red Cup Day” — a promotional event when the company gives away holiday-themed reusable cups. But employees are leveraging the day as a chance to strike against the mega-corporation, alleging Starbucks has refused to fairly negotiate with unionized shops (an accusation the company denies, instead blaming the union ). The Mercury News reports that 14 unionized Bay Area Starbucks locations will take part in a one-day work stoppage today, and striking employees “plan to visit non-union cafes to talk to fellow baristas about joining their efforts.”

These are the Bay Area locations that will likely be striking, according to the Merc:

Berkeley: 2224 Shattuck Avenue

Capitola: 1955 41st Avenue

Fairfield: 1450 Travis Boulevard

Oakland: 1211 Embarcadero

Pleasanton: 511 Main Street

San Francisco (2): 4094 18th Street, 744 Irving Street

San Pablo: 14330 San Pablo Ave

Santa Cruz (2): 745 Ocean Street, 1909 Mission Street

San Jose (2): 1338 The Alameda, 1430 Monterey Highway

Santa Clara: 71 Washington

Sunnyvale: 1291 South Mary Avenue