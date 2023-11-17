Oakville Grocery Closes Up Shop to Make Way for Mysterious New Tenant

Long-running Napa Valley favorite Oakville Grocery is closing one of its stores at the end of this month. After 25 years, the Healdsburg location at 124 Matheson Street will close as of Sunday, November 26, SFGATE reports. The business shared the closure news via Instagram post, in which representatives for the company thanked the Oakville team and the Healdsburg community for its support — and gave a small hint of what will happen to the space. “What’s next for this location?” the post reads in part. “A respected member of the Healdsburg community will soon unveil exciting plans for this beloved site, bringing their enthusiasm and passion to the forefront.”

Representative Patrick Egan with Boisset Collection, which owns and operates Oakville Grocery, told the news outlet that “the time came to give a new business the opportunity to thrive in that location.” Employees of the Healdsburg location will be given the opportunity to find employment at another Boisset Collection property or receive severance, according to Egan. Meanwhile, Oakville Grocery at 7856 St. Helena Highway in Oakville will stay open.

Richmond’s Sa Wad Dee Thai has closed

Sa Wad Dee Thai Restaurant has been a Richmond go-to since its opening in 1997, but now it seems that its reign has (officially) ended. As East Bay Nosh recounts, the restaurant has appeared to be closed since 2021 — allegedly “temporarily ... for repairs” — but now the phone line is down, the restaurant’s website is gone, and both Yelp and Google mark the restaurant as permanently closed.

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards acquired for $400 million

For those who’ve been keeping tabs on the fast and furious business deals coming out of Napa Valley this year, another multi-million-dollar acquisition has just been announced: Duckhorn Portfolio bought Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards in a mixed company stock and cash deal valued at $400 million, the San Francisco Business Times reports. This deal marks Duckhorn’s eleventh winery purchase and Sonoma-Cutrer joins the company’s portfolio of estate vineyards totaling more than 1,100 acres.

Copas launches a seven-course Mexican menu

Copas chef Julio Aguilera has assembled a seven-course meal that takes diners through different regions of Mexico, highlighting lesser-known dishes from the Oaxaca, Puebla, Yucatan, and Baja regions through December 15. The Tasting Room dinners are held in the restaurant’s private dining room on Thursdays and Fridays. Seatings occur at 6 and 8 p.m. for $68-76 per person, with a mezcal-based welcome cocktail to start the night. Reservations are available via Resy.