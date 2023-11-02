DoorDash Is Trying to Pressure Customers Into Tipping More

Through a pilot program, DoorDash is now letting customers know their orders might take longer to arrive if customers choose not to tip. An ominous new alert reads: “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue?” The Chronicle spoke to DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg who said that since drivers, who are known as Dashers, are independent contractors, they are well within their rights to prioritize offers that are the most financially rewarding. Basically, the business wants to let consumers know it’s not DoorDash’s fault your order might take longer if you choose to stiff your delivery person.

This is a lukewarm initiative for a company that didn’t pass tips to drivers at all until four years ago — a choice CEO Tony Xu admitted was a mistake at the time. Of course this is within a third-party delivery system happy to charge restaurant owners as much as legally allowable, and a system that found a way to get a pass from lawmakers looking to ban those same kinds of fees. This new alert and pilot program has not been rolled out in all service areas and, according to Rosenberg, the business will monitor results closely.

Petaluma plant-based food factory will close

Miyoko’s, the major North Bay-based vegan foods business, will close its Sonoma County headquarters after almost a decade at 2086 Marina Avenue. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure results in about 40 to 50 employees being laid-off as of January 1. Newly appointed CEO Stuart Kronauge told the outlet the business will aim to keep its base of operations in the Bay Area.

Irish coffee competition in the Mission District

Buena Vista Cafe is well-known for introducing Americans to the Irish coffee, but its at Casements Bar on Mission Street where casual and pro bartenders will compete in a cocktail race. On November 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. contestants will make 12 Irish coffees as quick as they can. Email donna@lostirish.com to sign up.

Ube ice cream taco shop to open in Union City

The team at Macs by Icky will open the business’s first permanent location after lots of success with ube ice cream tacos, smashed lemonade, and crinkle cookies. According to an Instagram post, fans can look forward to a January 2024 opening in the East Bay.

Coffee film in highlights Filipino roasters

Andytown Coffee Roasters is bringing Out of Office Roasters to San Francisco’s west side for a movie screening. The free-to-attend event showcases Ma’am Tere, a movie about Filipino coffee farmers, on November 19 at 1 p.m. at the 4 Star Theater on Clement Street. Filipino coffee, including Andytown’s brand new roast with beans Atok, Benguet, Philippines, will be on-site.